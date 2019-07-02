Kaltura Introduces Industry’s Most Advanced Video Analytics Platform To Drive Actionable Business Insights from Video Data

Kaltura Video Analytics provides its Enterprise and Education customers highest level of data granularity around viewing and engagement and content creation, as well as actionable insights.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, the leading video technology provider, has announced the launch of new advanced video analytics for its video platform, serving Kaltura’s Enterprise and Education customers, with a focus on new viewing, engagement and creation dimensions with detailed dashboards with actionable insights on audience engagement. Analytics is a primary investment area for Kaltura as organizations leveraging Kaltura technology are eager to gain further insight into user engagement and interaction with video content. In order to support data driven decisions. The new analytics infrastructure enables Kaltura to collect far more data at a higher level of granularity. The company has also launched real-time monitoring dashboards for its enterprise CDN, Webcasting and live products. All analytics and data are available via API. Kaltura has also been a driving force in creating open industry standards for analytics, and received first-to-market certification for the Caliper and xAPI standards. Finally, the company is developing specific solutions based on AI and machine learning along with elements of predictive analytics.

Video has become a go-to medium and new data type used for a wide range of use cases within any organization, including for communication and collaboration, teaching and learning, customer experience, and human capital management. A challenge posed, however, is that along with the growth of video creation and consumption, organizations need more sophisticated tools to both manage and understand the role video plays in helping organizations achieve their objectives. Understanding of users’ engagement with content goes far beyond plays and drop-offs. Deeper data such as whether the video was viewed in full screen, whether the viewer focused on slides or the speaker, what language was selected for captions, and much more, enhances our understanding of each viewer’s experience and needs. It enables content creators to optimize their content for their audience. With this richness of data, the need for insights that can drive actions becomes critical. Kaltura offers a unique score for videos and contributors, enabling admins to consistently compare different types of content. Tools such as trend analysis and comparison of time periods enables a deeper understanding of seasonality, adoption, and drivers for engagement. With clear dashboards that provide guidance and actionable insights, admins can drive adoption and increase ROI across every use case.

“Video is a unique data type in that it has deep engagement indicators for measurement, both around video creation - what types of content are being created by whom, as well as around video consumption and engagement with content - what languages were selected for subtitles, what hot-spots were clicked upon in video. Analytics is a very strategic area for our customers. Both for tech companies who are building on our VPaaS, as well as for large organizations and universities that use our video products for learning, communication, collaboration, knowledge management, marketing and sales.” said Dr. Michal Tsur, President & General Manager of Enterprise and Learning at Kaltura.

Key product features of the new Kaltura Analytics for Admins include:

User-level reports: Review on a named basis who watches and contributes which videos, so customers can link usage to other behaviors. User level heat-maps per video entry that show which content users found most interesting.

Viewing funnel: a visual chart that show the funnel of user engagement for each video.

Time period comparison: allowing admins to easily identify trends over time and seasonality

Technology and Geo-location reports: Learn how users are engaging with content in different geographies and across different platforms (desktop, mobile, game-consoles, etc.), operating systems and browsers.

Usage Reports: Monitor storage and bandwidth resources. Use them as a "call to action" to extend resources, moderate users or distinguish unusual users.

Monitor storage and bandwidth resources. Use them as a “call to action” to extend resources, moderate users or distinguish unusual users. Live to On-demand Analytics: Monitor live events in real time or compare historical data to understand utilization, identify and solve problems, and make informed decisions.

Kaltura Analytics for Enterprise and Education can be used to analyze every aspect of the video-specific data within an organization, its compliance with IMS Global Caliper and xAPI open standards also enables organizations to easily connect their video analytics to their organizational analytics systems and platforms including BI, CMS, LMS and grading systems, as well marketing analytics, in order to see the full picture when analyzing their organizational KPIs.All reports and dashboards can be easily analyzed, exported and presented to specific stakeholders, which helps to discover granular data to reflect user engagement.

The company’s platform is used by some of the largest enterprises and educational institutions like Philips, SAP, ADP, Novartis, Purdue University, and Stanford to help them communicate more effectively through video.

For more information visit: https://corp.kaltura.com/products/video-analytics/

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the EVP (Enterprise Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform), Cloud TV, and OVP (Online Video Platform), markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, educational institutions, media companies, and service providers and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. The company is committed to three core values – openness, flexibility, and collaboration – and is the initiator and backer of the world’s leading open source video management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members.

Kaltura’s Enterprise and Learning business unit helps organizations from all industries power video across the organization, both internally – for employees and students, and externally – for customers and partners, live and VOD, on any device. Kaltura offers the tools to create and manage video that can power every department. With Kaltura’s video solutions, organizations can improve communication, drive engagement, share knowledge, increase collaboration boost creativity, and improve learning results. For more information visit www.kaltura.com.

