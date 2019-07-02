Wingstop Celebrates 25th Anniversary with 25 Days of Flavor

The Wing Experts Unveil Six New Flavor Remixes for July; Will Give Away Free Wings & Give $100,000 to Local Communities on National Chicken Wing Day

DALLAS, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning July 5, Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is celebrating 25 years of serving the world flavor. To commemorate this tasty milestone, Wingstop is, for the first time ever, introducing 25 Days of Flavor – a limited-time expanded menu featuring 25 unique flavor options and Wingstop’s exclusive Sprite® Triple Chillin’ Coca-Cola Freestyle® flavor. The celebration builds up to National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, when Wingstop will give fans five free wings with any wing purchase, plus donate $1 per transaction, up to $100,000, back to local communities through Wingstop Charities*.

/EIN News/ -- “For 25 years, Wingstop has served the world flavor with passion and an obsessive commitment to craft, authenticity, and quality,” said Maurice Cooper, Chief Growth and Experience Officer at Wingstop. “25 Days of Flavor is the biggest flavor and product launch in our history, offering variety like never before. This celebration is how we honor our dedicated and loyal fans, by giving them the craveable reward they love most: that signature Wingstop flavor.”

During the 25-day celebration, Wingstop is building on its current flavor offering, including limited time flavors Ancho Honey Glaze and Harissa Lemon Pepper , by introducing six new wing flavors, two new dips, one new side, and an exclusive beverage offering – bringing their total menu to 25 unique flavors in honor of 25 years.

The New Limited Time Flavor Remixes (available only until July 29):

Inspired by fans’ creativity and their love of discovering bold new experiences, Wingstop is remixing their iconic sauces and dry rubs to bring the unexpected for 25 days only:

Available beginning July 5

-- Lemon Garlic: The Romeo and Juliet of the flavor world – often kept apart, but meant to be together. Garlic Parmesan wings have been united with iconic Lemon Pepper, kissed with buttery goodness.

-- Dragon’s Breath: This flavorful firestorm cleverly combines Spicy Korean Q® with the combustible flavor of Atomic to barrage the senses with crushed red pepper, Chile de árbol, habanero, and cayenne.

Available beginning July 12

-- Bayou BBQ: Inspired by the flavor-mixing voodoo of New Orleans wing lovers, this flavor combines Hickory Smoked BBQ with a spike of Cajun seasoning.

-- Mango Volcano: A blend of Mango Habanero’s signature fruity spice with sweet Hawaiian will send flavor cravers’ taste buds to a heated tropical island.

Available beginning July 19

-- Hot Lemon: This remix of the classics adds the kick of Original Hot to the beloved Lemon Pepper seasoning, creating a combo that’s equal parts zesty and spicy.

-- Atomic BBQ: Hickory Smoked BBQ cranked up to eleven with a generous dose of Atomic makes for some truly explosive flavor.

New ranch dips, fries and a drink

-- Harissa Ranch dip, Atomic Ranch dip, and Lemon Parmesan Fries

-- Exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle® flavor, Sprite® Triple Chillin’.

Fans can experience the full breadth of Wingstop’s flavors in-restaurant, online, on the Wingstop app, or via delivery in select markets . Learn more about why Wingstop is Where Flavor Gets Its Wings™ by following Wingstop on social media @Wingstop or visiting Wingstop.com .

Wingstop x Coca-Cola Freestyle® Flavor

To celebrate 25 Days of Flavor, Wingstop locations that feature a Coca-Cola Freestyle® machine will exclusively offer Wingstop’s first custom-branded promo mix blended exclusively for Coca-Cola Freestyle®. The new flavor – Sprite® Triple Chillin’ Promo Mix – can be enjoyed in a new collectible beverage cup that marks Wingstop’s 25th anniversary, available at all Wingstop locations.

Wingstop Charities

Wingstop Charities is a nonprofit organization that engages youth in the pursuit of their passions by offering competitive grants to local students. Dedicated to serving youth, the organization focuses on four primary pillars – education, arts, sports, and career development – and works closely with Wingstop brand partners and restaurants to amplify and extend the charity’s reach and strengthen our impact in each community we serve.

*Five free wings valid with any wing purchase on July 29, 2019, at participating locations only. Limit one promotional item per paying guest.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of May 7, 2019, Wingstop operated and franchised more than 1,250 restaurants around the world. The Wing Experts’ menu features classic and boneless wings with 11 bold, distinctive flavors including Original Hot, Cajun, Atomic, Mild, Spicy Korean Q®, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Louisiana Rub, and Mango Habanero. Wingstop’s wings are always cooked to order, hand-sauced and tossed, and served with our fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly made Ranch and Bleu Cheese dips. The Company has grown its domestic same store sales for 15 consecutive years, has been ranked on the “Top 100 Fastest Growing Restaurant Chains” by Nation’s Restaurant News (2018), named one of the “Top 500 Restaurant Chains” by Restaurant Business (2018), and was recognized as a top 50 limited-service restaurant brand in the U.S. in QSR Magazine’s “QSR 50” report. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop . Follow us on facebook.com/Wingstop and Twitter @Wingstop.

