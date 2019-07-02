There were 630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,827 in the last 365 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation To Release Second Quarter 2019 Results

RICHMOND, Va., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation today announced that it will release second quarter 2019 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18, 2019. 

/EIN News/ -- Following the release, the company will host a conference call for analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, July 18, 2019. 

To listen to the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers.
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:                  (877) 668-4908
Participant International Dial-In Number:            (973) 453-3058

The conference ID is: 4593923

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 153 branches, seven of which are operated as Xenith Bank, a division of Atlantic Union Bank, and approximately 200 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, investment advisory and brokerage products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., and Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provide investment advisory and/or brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact:
Bill Cimino, Vice President and Director of Investor Relations
Bill.Cimino@AtlanticUnionBank.com, 804.448.0937

