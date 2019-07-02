Medori CBD Introduces Founding Partners, Dr. Anthony Didato and Dr. Brian Pugh as Its Directors

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Viratech Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cambridge Golf (OTC Pinksheets: VIRA) is pleased to introduce its Founding Partners: Dr. Anthony Didato, and Dr. Brian Pugh to oversee its activities as Directors of Medori CBD.

Dr. Anthony Didato is a Co-Founder that split his college education at Clemson University and University of Georgia. He received a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences in 2006 from University of Georgia. He continued his education at the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry, where he received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree in 2011. Dr. Didato completed his endodontic training and residency at the Medical College of Georgia in 2013 and practices today as a Board-Certified Endodontist. In addition to extensive clinical training, his residency included research that led to publication in the Journal of Dentistry. Dr. Didato is on staff as an adjunct clinical professor, and classroom Lecturer teaching the next generation of Endodontists.

Dr. Brian Pugh is a Co-Founder that received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Clemson University and then continued his education at the Medical University of South Carolina, where he earned his Doctor of Medical Dentistry (DMD) degree. Dr. Pugh entered a rigorous two year residency at the University of Maryland School Of Dentistry, where he completed his specialty training in endodontics.

Dr. Didato and Dr. Pugh are both highly qualified Endodontists, with an educational focus in biology and human health. Their exhaustive work ethic has built a successful multi-location group practice in the Atlanta area, serving thousands of patients since inception. The dedication and principals applied to their endodontic business have provided them with the platform to create and scale Medori CBD into an industry leader. Both Dr. Didato and Dr. Pugh have an intimate connection with CBD, as they both struggle with myalgia (muscular pain) attributed to unavoidable posture and muscle fatigue associated with practicing dentistry daily. CBD products are an effective way they treat this pain.

Both doctors have worked vigorously as to oversee brand development, fundraising efforts, and the positioning of leadership for the continued, long-term growth of the company. They have been fully engaged in the CBD movement - from lobbying industry support, to educating patients about the benefits of this plant-based derivative, to meeting with industry domain experts to ensure quality through innovation. They both continue to work daily on the development of Medori CBD and are committed to providing customers with the highest quality CBD offerings available to become the most reputable CBD brand in the market.

