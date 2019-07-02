Exela Technologies, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

IRVING, Texas, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation (“BPA”) leader across numerous industries, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the second quarter 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET on August 8, 2019. Exela will issue a press release reporting its results before the start of the call.



/EIN News/ -- Hosting the call and reviewing the results will be Ron Cogburn, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Exela’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com .

Second Quarter 2019 Results Webcast and Call Access Information

Date: August 8, 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast (listen-only): http://investors.exelatech.com Call-in Numbers: 833-255-2831 (please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start) International: +412-902-6724 Passcode: Exela Earnings Call

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through August 15, 2019 at 877-344-7529 or +412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 10132736. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com .

About Exela:

Exela is a location-agnostic global BPA leader combining industry-specific and multi-industry enterprise software and solutions with decades of experience. Our BPA suite of solutions are deployed in banking, healthcare, insurance and other industries to support mission critical environments. Exela is a leader in work flow automation, attended and un-attended cognitive automation, digital mail rooms, print communications, and payment processing with deployments across the globe. Exela partners with customers to improve user experience and quality through operational efficiency. Exela serves over 4,000 customers worldwide, through a secure, cloud-enabled global delivery model. We are 22,000 employees strong across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Our customer list includes 60% of the Fortune® 100, along with many of the world's largest retail chains, banks, law firms, healthcare insurance payers and providers and telecom companies. Find out more at www.exelatech.com.

Contact: Jim Mathias, VP IR

E: ir@exelatech.com

W: investors.exelatech.com

T: 972-821-5808



