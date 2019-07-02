Incysus Therapeutics Appoints Rozanna Yaing As Senior Vice President, Quality And Regulatory Affairs

NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Incysus”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, today announced the appointment of Rozanna Yaing as Senior Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Affairs, effective July 1, 2019. Ms. Yaing will be responsible for quality and regulatory affairs across Incysus’ portfolio and will serve on the Company’s Executive Committee.



/EIN News/ -- “We are pleased that Ms. Yaing has joined Incysus at this exciting time. Her prior experience in cell and gene therapy, particularly her background including CAR-T immunotherapy, will be invaluable as we continue to advance our programs,” said William Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Incysus. “Additionally, her deep expertise in quality and regulatory strategies, coupled with her proven record of leading highly-effective cross-functional teams will be vitally important as we prepare to initiate human trials.”

Incysus has two Investigational New Drug applications (INDs) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and expects to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials of its two lead programs this year. The first program is targeted for treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma, using Incysus’ Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) technology, and the second program is focused on treating leukemia and lymphoma patients undergoing stem cell transplantation with allogeneically delivered γδ T cells.

“Incysus represents a compelling opportunity to build its γδ T cell platform technology to target solid tumor cancers. The DRI approach, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, has the potential to revolutionize the immunotherapy frontier,” said Ms. Yaing. “I am excited to join the Incysus team at this time to build a solid quality foundation and regulatory pathways in the development of Incysus’ product portfolio for the treatment of cancers.”

Ms. Yaing has more than 20 years of quality and regulatory experience, integrating strategies into drug development and medicine across multiple therapeutic areas. She joins Incysus from AxoGen Corporation, where she was Vice President of Quality. In that position, Ms. Yaing established quality and compliance strategies to realize sustainable growth and achieve BLA approval. Earlier in her career, Ms. Yaing held significant senior positions in Quality at Unum Therapeutics, Inc., uniQure, Inc., and Biocompass, Inc. Across her career, Ms. Yaing has played key roles in the development, scale-up and/or commercialization of products including, Glybera®, VPRIV®, Replagal®, Elaprase®, Cerezyme®, Taxus® Paclitaxel-Eluting Stents, and OP-1 Putty.

Ms. Yaing holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management, and a BS in Chemistry from Boston College.

About Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, the Company’s technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus’ immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. Since the Company’s inception in early 2016, Incysus has received approval of two Investigational New Drug applications (IND) and has initiated several cancer programs in early pre-clinical stages, including a checkpoint combination program. The Company’s first program is targeted to leukemia and lymphoma and its second program is targeted to the treatment of newly-diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). In collaboration with our academic partners, including UAB, Incysus has advanced its technology and expects to begin both Phase 1 trials during 2019. For more information, visit www.incysus.com .

Forward Looking Statements.

Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company’s current expectations regarding its business strategy, product candidates, and clinical development process and timing, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. In the case of forward-looking statements regarding investigational product candidates and continuing further development efforts, specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

