QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

MOLINE, Ill., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) announced today that its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 earnings results will be released after the market closes on July 23, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- The Company will host a conference call and webcast the next day, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join.

Teleconference:



Dial-in information for the call is 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be archived and available for replay through August 8, 2019. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10133166.

Webcast:



A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com . An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, Springfield and Rockford communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Rockford Bank & Trust Company, based in Rockford, Illinois, commenced operations in 2005. In 2018, the Company acquired the Bates Companies, a wealth management firm. Quad City Bank & Trust Company also provides correspondent banking services. In addition, Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. In July 2018, QCR Holdings completed a merger with Springfield Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of Springfield First Community Bank of Springfield, Missouri. With this addition of Springfield First Community Bank, the Company has 27 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of March 31, 2019, QCR Holdings had approximately $5.1 billion in assets, $3.8 billion in loans and $4.2 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit our website at www.qcrh.com .

Contacts: Todd A. Gipple Christopher J. Lindell President Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer Corporate Communications Chief Financial Officer (319) 743-7006 (309) 743-7745 clindell@qcrh.com tgipple@qcrh.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.