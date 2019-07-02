Redefy Customers Have Saved More than $41 million in Real Estate Commissions

- Company Has Already Closed More than $2 billion in transactions -



/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefy Corporation (OTC Pink: RDCO), a consumer-driven company that seeks to transform the way people buy and sell residential real estate by leveraging technology and data to help customers transact at a significant cost-advantage, today announced that it has already closed more than $2 billion in transactions and has saved its customers more than $41 million. Redefy offers a complete range of real estate services including full-service real estate listings for a flat fee of $3,500, allowing homeowners to keep thousands of dollars of home equity in their pockets, compared with selling a home using traditional methods.

Since 2013, when Redefy began placing the consumer’s interests at the center of the real estate transaction, it has helped over 5,500 families sell and retain more of their equity.

“We know that homeowners work really hard to build up equity in their homes,” said Chris Rediger, Chief Executive Officer of Redefy Corporation. “Our consumer-focused home listing solutions help our customers keep more of that equity, so they can use it to pay for some of the more important things they value like a child’s education, healthcare, groceries or even utility bills.”

The total savings for sellers amounts to more than $41 million, which is enough to pay for: one year of health insurance for 1464 families of four, tuition for 894 students to attend four years of college, annual grocery bills for 5,253 people, annual utility bills for 20,024 households or approximately 11,369,863 lattes.*

“We saved over $9000,” said Janelle S., a Redefy Customer in Atlanta, GA. “For us, the savings truly mattered. Being able to maintain more of the proceeds from the sale enabled us to prepare financially for the birth of our second child and set up our space in our new home.”

* Data and Calculations used include: (5,500 listings x $350,000 average home value x 3%) – (5,500 x $3,000)=$41,250,000 million. The 3% commission used is the average sell-side commission, which can be negotiated. Milliman Medical Index cost of $28,166 per year to insure a typical family of four. CU Boulder Annual in-state tuition of $11,531 x Four Years = $46,124. Gallup Poll stating the average American spends $151 per week on food. EnergyStar.gov report stating the average U.S. family spends $2,060 per year on utility bills. Estimated average grande latte cost of $3.65 nationally.

Mr. Rediger is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Redefy. He was recently named one of the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200), which ranks the most powerful leaders in the residential real estate brokerage industry in the U.S. as of December 31, 2018. He has more than 14 years of new home construction and residential real estate experience. Prior to founding Redefy, he managed a residential real estate investment pool devoted to buying distressed homes or half-built properties, completing them and then renting or selling the finished assets. Mr. Rediger graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO.

Redefy is a consumer-driven company that seeks to transform the way people buy and sell residential real estate by leveraging technology and data to help customers transact at a significant cost-advantage. The company offers a complete range of real estate services including full-service real estate listings for a flat fee of $3,500, allowing homeowners to keep thousands of dollars of home equity in their pockets, compared with selling a home using traditional methods. Redefy conducts business in key states and major metro markets across the U.S.

For more information about our company, please visit: www.Redefy.com

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

