XDD Acquires QDiscovery to Further Expand Services in Midwest and East Coast

QDiscovery provides eDiscovery, forensics, managed review and consulting services to law firms and corporations. With offices in Chicago, Indianapolis, Boston, DC, Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix, the newly integrated company and services will operate under the XDD brand.

Bob Polus, XDD President and CEO states, “As we continue to explore, expand and scale business operations within key markets nationwide, merging forces with QDiscovery further strengthens our presence in the Midwest and on the east coast. Congruent with XDD’s culture, the QDiscovery team thrives on providing exemplary client service, making it a natural fit for our company as we continue to scale our eDiscovery, forensics and managed review services. We look forward to enhancing our company together.”

David Barrett, QDiscovery CEO states, “Joining forces with XDD further empowers our joint vision to provide exemplary service to clients. Similar to QDiscovery’s culture, XDD’s people, strategy and grit are laser-focused on doing whatever it takes to exceed customer expectations. Joining the XDD family is a natural fit for our company as we strive to expand market share together nationwide. We look forward to integrating our people and clients into the XDD ecosystem.”

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating precision communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting and managed review. XDD has 16 offices throughout the United States and two locations in India. XDD offers exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the entire discovery life cycle.

About QDiscovery

QDiscovery is a premier provider of electronic discovery and digital forensic services across the entire EDRM spectrum. Our dedicated team of eDiscovery professionals, forensic experts and litigation support specialists serves corporations, law firms and government enterprises, helping them manage complex matters and reduce the expense of litigation. Our single source platforms allow clients to process and review faster, leverage advanced analytics, streamline workflows and automate complex productions, ultimately translating to lower costs. Our foremost focus is to provide clients with unparalleled customer service and cost-effective solutions. QDiscovery was named one of the 20 Most Promising Legal Technology Solution Providers 2017 and 2018 by CIOReview. Our mobile device discovery solution, QMobile, won a Relativity Innovation Award. Contact solutions@qdiscovery.com or visit www.qdiscovery.com for more information.



