Husband and Wife Team Brings Lice Clinics of America to Lansdale

Lice Clinics of America provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments in about an hour using FDA-cleared medical device that works where traditional treatments fail

But don’t worry, super lice are not indestructible. Fortunately for families in the Lansdale area, Lice Clinics of America® - Lansdale provides screening, diagnosis, and treatment for people infested with head lice using advanced medical technology known as the AirAllé®. AirAllé is an FDA-cleared, Class I medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs, including lice that are resistant to traditional lice products.



Clinic owners Nicole and Kevin Reilly discovered the power of the AirAllé after Nicole worked at a different Lice Clinics of America location. “I was so impressed with the technology and I absolutely loved helping people,” said Nicole. “Parents came to the clinic panicked and stressed out and left happy and thanking me. After working there for a few months, I realized I wanted to get more involved with helping communities and educating families about head lice. My husband and I decided it would be the perfect fit for us to open our own clinic in Montgomery County.”



The AirAllé uses carefully controlled heated air that is applied to the hair and scalp to dehydrate lice and eggs on the spot. The entire treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective. To date, the AirAllé device has successfully treated more than half a million cases of head lice worldwide, with a success rate better than 99 percent.



The genuine thankfulness we receive from children and their families is a wonderful reminder of why we chose to do this,” said Nicole. “It’s rewarding when someone expresses how much you have helped them.”



The Lansdale clinic is located at 2131 North Broad Street Suite 101, Lansdale Pa, 19446 and is open seven days per week by appointment.

About Lice Clinics of America

With 330 clinics worldwide in 36 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed more than 500,000 head lice treatments. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Nicole and Kevin Reilly Lice Clinics of America - Lansdale 267-903-7130 Nreilly1981@gmail.com

