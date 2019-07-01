Rustem Usmanov put in charge of Gazprom Transgaz Kazan

Release July 1, 2019, 19:05

Rustem Usmanov has been appointed Director General of Gazprom Transgaz Kazan.

Rustem Usmanov was born in 1969 in Ufa. He graduated from Ufa Petroleum Institute, majoring in Design, Construction and Operation of Gas & Oil Pipelines and Gas & Oil Storage Facilities, and earned a management degree from the All-Russian Distance-Learning Institute of Finance and Economics. He has a PhD in Technical Sciences.

He has been employed with Gazprom for about 27 years.

1992–1996: Foreman of the Line Operation Service, later Chief Engineer of the Karmaskalinskoye Gas Pipeline Operation Center at Gazprom Transgaz Ufa.

1996–2007: Head of the Operations Division for Gas Trunklines, Gas Distribution Stations and Gas Facilities, later Chief Technologist for Operation, Repair and Diagnostics of Gas Trunklines and Gas Distribution Stations at Gazprom Transgaz Ufa.

2007–2008: Deputy Director General for Production at Gazprom Transgaz Ufa.

2008–2019: Chief Engineer – Deputy Director General at Gazprom Transgaz Ufa.

Rafkat Kantyukov, Director General of Gazprom Transgaz Kazan since 1998, has been relieved of his post due to retirement.

Background Gazprom Transgaz Kazan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom. The company operates over 5,700 kilometers of gas trunklines, more than 41,000 kilometers of gas distribution pipelines, and some 200 gas distribution stations, transmitting about 250 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.