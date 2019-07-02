The purrsonal store

The PURRsonal Store offers High Quality apparel and accessories for every cat owner.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Shop for Cat Lovers Everywhere, The PURRsonal Store, Has Officially Launched

The PURRsonal Store, a new e-commerce platform dedicated solely to cat products, with tee shirts, totes, towels, mugs, hats and more, this week announced they are officially open for business and online orders.

Founded by people passionate about cat health, happiness, and vitality in our world today, the PURRsonal Store will make owning felines personal for all 94 million cats strewn across 47 million households today.

“Our lives would be completely different without our cats, who are undoubtedly members of our family,” said J.R., Founder and Owner of the PURRsonal Store. “Cats are such blessings in our lives, providing us with everything from stress-release to even healthier hearts, as proven in dozens of studies. We wanted to create a store that celebrates the beauty of the feline, bringing cat lovers everywhere together.

To date, the PURRsonal Store carries apparel, t-shirts, caps, mugs, pillows, tote bags, back packs, bath and beach towels, kid’s apparel, home and living products, and great for families with babies and toddlers too. Fun phrases include “Meow Mamma,” “Paws Right There,” “It’s PURRsonal,” and “PURRfect kid” to name a few.

“Our products are perfect for gifting, holidays, surprises, or simply treating yourself as a reminder of your love for the kitties in your life,” said J.R. “Spread the word on the official launch of our new store today!”

The PURRsonal Store includes free shipping on all orders, with no purchase minimum required. Shoppers can peruse over 40 different product designs that are completely original and unique to the new e-commerce website. Sizing charts are included on the website for shoppers looking to find the correct measurements for their purchases.

For more information, or to start shopping today, visit: https://www.thePURRsonalstore.com

