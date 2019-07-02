Global GDPR Services Markets 2019-2024: Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 24.3% - Big Data Generation by Enterprises will Encourage Market Expansion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GDPR Services Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



GDPR services market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% by 2024



In May 2018, EU data regulation called the General Data Protection Regulation, went into effect, impacting organizations of all industries where personal data is a significant part of their business and operations.

According to ZDNet, 45% of companies run at least some big data workloads in the cloud. The increasing volumes of data generated by different enterprises is one of the key factor driving the market for GDPR services. Enterprises are taking data-driven decisions which is possible only when authenticity of data is retained. Many organizations are even making their data available to the public.

Organizations, globally, are increasingly facing identity data breaches owing to frauds. Cybercriminals are constantly trying to penetrate business networks and acquire customer information. Thus, strong authentication-based fraud detection solutions platforms aid in protecting banking and financial institution customers from the latest threats in online fraud.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) might get hurt financially while applying for GDPR services. This is because big companies have the resources to pour into their tech and legal teams for ultimate compliance, while the same is not true for SMEs.

Scope of the Report



Currently, storing the personal data securely has become the most important task for big organizations, especially with the continuous advancements in technology. The prevalence of cyber security attacks is increasing, and these attacks bypassing the traditional security tools, which direct led to an increase in the demand for advanced protection techniques, such as GDPR services.



Key Market Trends



Healthcare Industry to Dominate the Market

IoT has a lot of applications in healthcare, from remote monitoring to medical device integration. It also has the potential to not only keep patients healthy and safe, but to improve how physicians deliver care as well.

But, IoT also creates the need for data governance for the healthcare sector, as the industry struggle with the massive amount of data produced by sensors, wearables, remote monitors, and other medical devices.

According to European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO), the number of IoT units in healthcare in the European Union (EU) is expected to increase year on year.

The US healthcare regulation HIPAA provides protection over patient data. Securing patients' private medical history and health records is of the utmost importance within the healthcare market.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth

The North American region is projected to experience the highest growth in demand, due to the early adoption of cloud-based technologies and IoT by the United States. However, benefits, such as improved agility and flexibility as well as being able to deploy new applications, also hold significance.

The major driver behind the investments is the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to utilize enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.

IBM has partnered with MasterCard to combat GDPR with Truata. With these series of investments, communications, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing applications in North America are expected to witness a significant growth rate, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market is fragmented with many vendors offering services to support GDPR services across almost all industry verticals.

October 2018 - OneTrust launched targeted data discovery technology to automate data subject requests, pre-populate data maps and simplify risk assessments. The tool is designed to integrate with customer relationship management (CRM), IT service management (ITSM), and human resource information system (HRIS) tools.

June 2018 - IBM launched SaaS solution for comapanies who want to uncover where their data is stored and address any issues related to GDPR compliance.

May 2018 - Microsoft extended the GDPR privacy rights to all its customers, globally. Due to the new European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Big Data Generation by Enterprises will Encourage Market Expansion

4.3.2 Identity Data Breaches Owing to Frauds is Contributing to Market Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Financial Constraints for SMEs Might Hamper the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-Premise

5.2 By Offering Type

5.2.1 Data Discovery and Mapping

5.2.2 Data Governance

5.2.3 API Management

5.2.4 Compliance Management

5.2.5 Breach Management

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 BFSI & Insurance

5.3.2 Telecom & IT

5.3.3 Retail

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Veritas Software

6.1.3 Amazon Web Services

6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.5 Micro Focus

6.1.6 Oracle Corporation

6.1.7 SAP SE

6.1.8 Capgemini SE

6.1.9 Absolute Software Corporation

6.1.10 Proofpoint Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gaa35u





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: IT Security, Legal, Data Storage and Management



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.