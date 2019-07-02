Global Stent Market Trends (2013-2018) and Forecast (2019-2024): Bioreabsorbable Stents Expected to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stent Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stent market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global stent market looks promising with opportunities in the segments of hospital and ambulatory surgical centers. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures and rising adoption of technological advancements in an effort to reduce treatment duration for high risk conventional surgical patients.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the stent market include increasing use of bioreabsorbable stent, increasing adoption of co-polymers as raw materials, and increasing adoption of bifurcated stents.



On the basis of comprehensive research, the report forecasts that the coronary stent segment will show above average growth during the forecast period due to increasing cases of cardiovascular disorders.



Within the global stent market, the drug eluting stent segment will remain the largest market by technology during the forecast period due to low restenosis rate after surgery. Bioreabsorbable stent is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its property of getting absorbed in the body.



North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry.



Some of the stents companies profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratory, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, C R Bard, Cook Medical, Terumo Corporation, and Cardinal Health and others.

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global stent market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global stent market size by product type, material, technology, end use type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global stent market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of stent in the global stent market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of stent in the global stent market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Stent Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Stent Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Coronary Stents

3.3.2: Peripheral Vascular Stents

3.4: Global Stent Market by Technology

3.4.1: Bare Metal Stents

3.4.2: Drug Eluting Stents

3.4.3: Bioreabsorbable Stents

3.5: Global Stent Market by Material

3.5.1: Metal

3.5.2: Polymer

3.6: Global Stent Market by End Use



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Stent Market by Region

4.2: North American Stent Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Coronary and Peripheral Vascular Stents

4.2.2: Market by Technology: Bare Metal, Drug Eluting, and Bioreabsorbable Stents

4.2.3: Market by Material: Metal and Polymer

4.2.4: United States Stent Market

4.2.5: Canadian Stent Market

4.2.6: Mexican Stent Market

4.3: European Stent Market

4.4: APAC Stent Market

4.5: RoW Stent Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Stent Market by Product Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Stent Market by Technology

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Stent Market by Material

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Stent Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Stent Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Stent Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Stent Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Abbott Laboratories

8.2: Boston Scientific Corporation

8.3: Medtronic Public Limited Company

8.4: C. R. Bard Inc.

8.5: Cook Medical Inc.

8.6: Terumo Corporation

8.7: Cardinal Health Inc.



