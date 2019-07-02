There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,739 in the last 365 days.

Trillium Announces Voting Results From the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2019. The results of the director elections were as follows:

                   
    Votes in Favor   % Votes in   Votes   % Votes  
  Name     Favor   Withheld   Withheld  
  Mr. Luke Beshar 5,579,317   85   977,217   15  
  Dr. Robert Kirkman 5,614,544   85   941,990   15  
  Dr. Michael Moore 5,586,552   85   969,982   15  
  Dr. Thomas Reynolds 5,580,252   85   976,282   15  
  Dr. Robert Uger 5,615,550   86   940,984   14  
  Dr. Calvin Stiller 5,581,832   85   974,702   15  
  Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin 5,687,094   87   869,440   13  
                   

The shareholders of the Corporation also voted to reappoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. In addition, the shareholders approved the special resolutions to continue the Corporation as a British Columbia corporation to be governed by the provisions of the Business Corporations Act and the potential consolidation of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding common shares.

/EIN News/ -- About Trillium Therapeutics:

Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a “do not eat” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. Trillium also has a preclinical STING program and a proprietary fluorine-based medicinal chemistry platform that is being used to develop novel compounds directed at undisclosed immuno-oncology targets.

Investor Relations:
James Parsons
Chief Financial Officer
Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
416-595-0627 x232
james@trilliumtherapeutics.com

