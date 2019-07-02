Pulmocide announces Scientific Reports (Nature Research) publication showing PC945 in combination with standard antifungal treatment causes a synergistic effect against Aspergillus fumigatus

Clinical relevance of data already being tested in the clinic with PC945 as both monotherapy and in combination with standard antifungal

/EIN News/ -- London, UK; 2 July 2019 – Pulmocide Ltd, which is developing first-in-class inhaled anti-infectives for targeted treatment of life-threatening lung infections, announces the publication of data demonstrating the synergistic antifungal effect of combining topical administration of PC945, its novel inhaled triazole, with systemic standard oral treatments against Aspergillus fumigatus (AF) in vitro and in a preclinical mouse model in the prestigious peer reviewed publication Scientific Reports (Nature Research).

Dr Garth Rapeport, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmocide, said: “We are very excited by these promising data. Invasive fungal lung infections are associated with high mortality rates and may not respond to currently available treatments. These data suggest that the combination of PC945 with systemic azoles offers the prospect of highly effective therapy for the most challenging infections.”

PC945 is already in early clinical testing as both monotherapy and in combination with standard antifungals so the clinical relevance of the key findings in the publication is currently being evaluated.

The full publication, ‘Antifungal synergy of a topical triazole, PC945, with a systemic triazole against respiratory Aspergillus fumigatus infection’ is available online and can be viewed here .

About PC945

PC945 is the first triazole antifungal agent to be developed for delivery to the lung via inhalation. Inhaled delivery has the advantage of low dose administration, targeted delivery to the site of action and minimal systemic liability. Results from a Phase 1 study showed PC945 to be safe and well tolerated and pharmacokinetic data confirmed prolonged lung retention with once daily use.

As a potent antifungal agent, PC945 is currently being developed for the treatment of Aspergillus infections in patients with asthma, cystic fibrosis and following lung transplantation. Phase 2 studies have recently commenced to assess the effectiveness of PC945 for the treatment of invasive Aspergillus infections in an expanded access population.

About Pulmocide

Pulmocide Ltd http://pulmocide.com/ is a venture capital funded company based in London with a focus on novel inhaled therapies for life threatening lung infections caused by Aspergillus (a fungal pathogen) and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Lung infections caused by Aspergillus result from an infection in the bronchial mucosa and are considered ideal for the use of inhaled medicines. The Pulmocide team has a long track record in the discovery and development of inhaled medicines. Pulmocide has identified PC945 (a potent antifungal agent) and PC786 (an antiviral compound) for delivery by inhaled administration. Dosing has been initiated in Phase 2 studies with both product candidates.



