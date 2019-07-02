Global Yoghurt Market Demand, Supply, Consumption and Advantages Report 2019-2025
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Yoghurt market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
The global Yoghurt Market report has provided an in-depth analysis into some recent and noteworthy industry trends, the competitive landscape and analysis for specific regional segments for the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.
The report has studied numerous substantial dynamics that account for a considerable influence over the Yoghurt market. The report expansively explains volume trends, the value, and the pricing history of the market. Moreover, a detailed analysis has been conducted concerning various potential opportunities and trends, growth driving factors, and restraints, to achieve a more in-depth perception of the market.
Increasing preference for natural ingredients, demand for nutritional benefits, functional drinks for hydration, and growth in micro-distilled spirits are few significant trends shaping the worldwide food and beverages industry.
Yoghurt Market Segmentation by Product Type
By Forms
Set yogurt
Frozen yogurt
Greek yogurt
Yogurt drinks
By Nutrients
B12 And D
Protein
Minerals
Probiotics
Others
Yoghurt Market Segmentation by Application
Supermarket/ hypermarket
Grocery stores
Convenience stores
Online
Others
Top Company Coverage
Ultima Foods
Sodiaal
Nestle
Chobani
General Mills
Kraft Foods Group
Red Mango
TCBY
Yogurtland
Menchies
Danone Groupe
Yakult Honsha
SweetFrog
Stonyfield Farm
FAGE International
Sanyuan
Regional Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
