GoodFirms Reveals LinkedIn by 98.97% is the Top Social Media that are Used at least Once a Day

How Many Time Do People Use Social Media in a Day

Considering, the social media usage survey GoodFirms reveals the most used platforms to interact with the users

The Social Media Usage Survey highlights the most effective social media platforms to keep in mind while marketing for the business.” — GoodFirms Research

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this digitalized world, everyone is addicted to various social media platforms to associate with one another, share information and engage with news content, watch videos and other stuff on social media to entertain themselves.

GoodFirms conducted a survey Social Media Usage, in which 450+ social media users participated from across the world to explore what kind of platform they use and for how many times do people use social media in a day.

To reveal the trends and patterns of using the social media landscape number of participants from the United States were (33.47%), from the United Kingdom (20.66%), Canada (10.12%), Australia (6.61%), India (4.13%), Ukraine (2.69%), Belarus (2.48%), Bulgaria (1.24%), Romania (1.24%), Singapore (1.03%), and other countries (16.32%) assisted in studying the current social media usage.

According to the GoodFirms survey of Social Media Usage 2019, they unlocked that:

•LinkedIn (98.97%), Facebook (95.45%), YouTube (92.77%), and Messenger (77.69%) are the top social media that are used at least once a day.

•The most frequently used social networking platforms that are visited more than 10 times a day are WhatsApp (27.89%), Skype (27.27%), LinkedIn (22.31%), and Facebook (19.63%).

•The highest number of moderate users, yet people spends much of their time on these social platforms such as Facebook (56.40%), YouTube (50.41%), and Instagram (44.83%).

•The least popular platforms that aren't used even once in a day are Snapchat (82.44%), Reddit (53.72%), and Pinterest (53.31%).

Presently, social media marketing is in demand to gain remarkable success to any business, build a brand, and drive leads and sales. These days, getting connected with the most excellent social media marketers is quite difficult, as there are numerous of them providing the services and claiming to be best. For the same reason, GoodFirms has cultivated the list of Best Social Media Marketing Agencies based on genuine ratings and reviews.

List of Top SMM Companies at GoodFirms:

•SmartSites

•Big Drop Inc

•SEO Discovery Pvt Ltd

•WebFX

•Cyber Infrastructure Inc.

•Voxturr

•West Coast Infotech

•SEOTonic Web Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

•Social Media 55

•Webedesk SEO Services Pvt Ltd

Washington DC, based GoodFirms is an acknowledged B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It builds a bridge between the service seekers and brilliant firms. The squad of GoodFirms conducts profound research which includes several statistics. The assessment metrics have been divided into three main parts that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. These components integrate multiple steps to verify each agency such as identifying the past and present portfolio to get a clear idea of their background, years of experience, market penetration, and client reviews.

After analyzing every firm by following the above methods, all are allotted with the scores that are out of total 60. Considering these points each agency is indexed among the catalog of top design & development companies, best software, and agencies from various sectors of industries.

GoodFirms has also curated the list of Best Social Media Marketing Software that helps the businesses to combine several social media tools into one platform and makes easy to schedule, monitor, manage and report every activity done for social media marketing.

List of Social Media Marketing Tools at GoodFirms:

•Hootsuite

•Buffer

•ContentStudio

•Juicer

•Sprout Social

•Rignite

•Sprinklr

•Agorapulse

•Sendible

•SOCi

Moreover, GoodFirms supports the service providers by inviting them to take part in the on-going research process and ask them to show the evidence of their work done. Hence, grab an opportunity to get listed in the category page of most excellent companies. Getting indexed at GoodFirms will obtain a chance to be more visible and generate more leads and sales.

About GoodFirms

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient digital marketing companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Get Listed with GoodFirms.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.