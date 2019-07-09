Infectious Disease Doctor Vatsala S. Sastry to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms such viruses, bacteria, fungi, and protozoa. Since these germs are ubiquitously common in our air, water, and soil, this makes infectious diseases literally unavoidable. With numerous tactics accessible to help us protect ourselves, along with one exceptional doctor working tirelessly helping thousands of patients, we are winning the fight against potentially life threatening diseases every day.

Dr. Sastry is a highly accomplished infectious disease for over twenty nine years.

“I absolutely never give up on my patients,” says Dr. Sastry. “Running every test from CT scans to MRI’s are critical and makes a world of difference in acquiring a proper diagnosis. There are many treatment options besides pills but patients have to realize certain diseases require certain lengths of treatments. My main objective is to make certain to perform a thorough analysis and make sure all my patients get better.”

Detection, prevention, and treatment are critical to keeping worldwide populations healthy and safe. While infectious diseases can arise from underlying diseases tragically about 92% of deaths are attributed to infections that can easily be eradicated. That’s why it’s vital for the patient to take immediate precautions at any sign of illness and seek help.

“One of the most effective treatments against infectious diseases is by receiving a vaccine before your body gets infected,” says Dr. Sastry. “Vaccines for measles, polio, and smallpox, and diphtheria have proven results. However, exact timing is a must and should be precise.”

Prevention remains the most effective form of treatment for communicable disease. Since a healthy immune system is crucial to fighting illness, having a wholesome diet including fruits and vegetables is key. Exercise, getting adequate sleep, and trying to remain stress free through meditation are also critical.

“Being mindful of simple habits like washing your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom, sneezing, coughing or touching a dirty surface are excellent habits we should all practice,” says Dr. Sastry. “When you go out to dinner, avoid salads, and instead opt for hot and cooked food because germs are destroyed by heat.”

With so many wonderful tools at our finger tips we are progressing more rapidly every day in the fight against infections and diseases.

“Exposure to microbacteria is universally unavoidable,” says Dr. Sastry. “By remaining educated we will minimize our risk of damage and maximize our chances for a healthier lifestyle. Let’s live a wonderful life support each other and help our future generation have better lives. Together, we can achieve greatness, think more lucidly, and discover that it’s just a wonderful life to live.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Vatsala S. Sastry in a series of two additional interviews with Jim Masters on Thursday, July 11th at 2 p.m. EDT and Thursday, July 18th at 2 p.m. EDT

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



