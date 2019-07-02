Global Aerospace composites Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +9% by 2025 Top Companies Covered Like SGL Group, Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Gurit Holding Co

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aerospace composites Industry is projected to grow from an estimated USD 29.53 Billion in 2018 to USD 57.02 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2018 and 2025. The growth of the aerospace composites Industry can be attributed to increased use of aerospace composites commercial and military aircraft, as these offer a high strength-to-weight ratio and increased heat resistance. Moreover, these are lightweight, which increases the fuel efficiency of the aircraft and provides structural stability.



The aerospace composites Industry has been segmented based on fiber type, resin type, aircraft type, manufacturing process, application, and region.

Among manufacturing processes, the AFP/ATL manufacturing process segment led the aerospace composites Industry in 2016, in terms of both value as well as volume. The growth of this segment is attributed to the ease of manufacturing complex structures which is not possible in any other manufacturing process.

North America is the largest consumer of aerospace composites across the globe, in terms of both value and volume. The growth of the North America aerospace composites Industry is driven by the increasing consumption of aerospace composites in exterior and interior parts in commercial and military aircraft. The US is the largest consumer of aerospace composites globally, in terms of value and volume and is expected to strengthen its position further during the forecast period. The growth of the US aerospace composites Industry is attributed to the presence of giant players such as Boeing and GE along with the establishment of several new carbon fiber production plants in the country.

Major market players in Aerospace Composites industry are SGL Group (Germany), Solvay Group (Belgium), Hexcel Corporation, Gurit Holding Co., Cytec Industries, Royal Tencate, Toray Industries Inc. and GKN Plc among others.

Aerospace Composites Industry Segmentation:

Aerospace Composites Industry, By Fiber Type:

Carbon Fiber Composites

Ceramic Fiber Composites

Glass Fiber Composites

Other Fiber Composites

Aerospace Composites Industry, By Resin Type:

Epoxy

Phenolic

Polyester

Polyimides

Thermoplastics

Ceramic and Metal Matrix

Others

Aerospace Composites Industry, By Manufacturing Process:

AFP/ATL

Layup

RTM/VARTM

Filament Winding

Others

Aerospace Composites Industry, By Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft

Business Aviation

Civil Helicopters

Military Aircraft & helicopters

Others

Aerospace Composites Industry, By Application:

Interior

Exterior

