Fuel Cell Technology Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

PUNE, INDIA, July 2, 2019

Report Description 
This report analyzes the global fuel cell technology market by type (PEMFC, MCFC, SOFC, DMFC, PAF and others), application (stationary, portable and transportation) and region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and South America); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global fuel cell technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14.5% during the forecast period.

The major players in global fuel cell technology market include:

Fuel Cell Energy (US) 
• Hydrogenics (Canada) 
• Plug Power (US) 
• Ballard Power Systems (Canada) 
• Panasonic Corporation (Japan) 
• Toshiba Corporation (Japan) 
• Doosan Corporation (South Korea) 
• Kyocera (Japan) 
• AFC energy (UK)
 

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America 
North America 
U.S. 
Canada 
Mexico 
Europe 
Germany 
Italy 
Spain 
U.K. 
Rest of Europe 
Asia Pacific 
China 
India 
South Korea 
Rest of Asia Pacific 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
United Arab Emirates 
South Africa 
Nigeria 
Rest of the Middle East & Africa 
South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America

On the basis of type, the global fuel cell technology market has been categorized into the following segments: 

• PEMFC 
• MCFC 
• SOFC 
• DMFC 
• PAF 
• Others

On the basis of application, the global fuel cell technology market has been categorized into the following segments:

Stationary 
• Portable 
• Transportation
On the basis of region, the global fuel cell technology market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America 
• Europe 
• Asia-Pacific 
• Middle East & Africa 
• South America
Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research. 

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

6 Global Fuel Cell Technology Market, By Type

7 Global Fuel Cell Technology Market, By Application

8 Global Fuel Cell Technology Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profile

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

