DietDemand’s Powerful Carb Blocker Prescription Helps Dieters Avoid 4th of July Holiday Setbacks

Nationally recognized telemedicine program, DietDemand is helping its clients fend off weight setbacks this week as BBQs and festivities celebrating the 4th of July get underway. Their medically supervised weight loss program has been one of the most effective at not only providing quick fat burning, but also helping dieters change behaviors that stand in the way of progress. After all, there’s lots of temptations out there and holidays (and the weeks surrounding them) can be some of the toughest to work around. The good news is that unlike most diet programs, DietDemand offers a slew of doctor-prescribed medications that reduce appetite, regulate mood, increase fullness and satisfaction and prevent overeating such as Appetite Zap and Craving Control II.

If you have decided to give yourself one or two cheat days this week, DietDemand recommends CarbZap, the ultimate starch and carb blocker. With CarbZap, caloric restriction is not necessary since it works by excreting carbs from the body rather than converting them into fat. DietDemand patients enjoy using CarbZap to boost the digestion and elimination of carbs during those occasional ‘cheat days’ when taken before carb laden meals. Adding this carb blocker to your diet will also allow you to enjoy the many health benefits of low calorie consumption, such as better regulated blood sugar, metabolic syndrome, and quick weight loss (even if you cheat here and there). While exact results may vary, CarbZap tends to reduce body weight at an average of 4 pounds per month, and helps shrink that hard-to-eliminate abdominal fat that troubles many dieters.

Interested in DietDemand’s CarbZap, AppetiteZap or Craving Control II? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/





