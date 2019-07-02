ARTEMIA Communications CEO Barbara Wichmann Named 2019 WBEs Who Rock

Barbara Wichmann of ARTEMIA Communications received 2019 WBE Who Rock Award received

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2019 – ARTEMIA Communications Inc.( www.artemia.com ), a global, certified sustainable, award-winning full-service strategic communications and digital agency, announces that its CEO, Barbara Wichmann, has been recognized as a 2019 “ WBE Who Rocks ” by MBE Magazine ( www.mbemag.com ).The award is the nation’s premiere recognition for minority business owners, honoring those who have excelled in their industry and are also active in their community. Ms. Wichmann, along with the other recipients at the MBE Magazine’s 2019 WBEs Who Rock, were celebrated during the award ceremony on Tuesday,June 25th,held in conjunction with the National WBENC Conference, at the Hilton Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland.“I’m thrilled to be honored with this award and to be in the company of such stellar women in business,” says Barbara Wichmann, CEO, ARTEMIA Communications,Inc." Diversity is a core part of the mission at ARTEMIA, and to have our efforts recognized by MBE speaks volumes to the importance of what we do.” There is still much progress to be made towards diversity and inclusion in U.S. companies, but research shows that companies with a diverse workforce are better equipped to develop innovative products and services. The study was conducted by North Carolina State’s Poole College of Management Gender and found that companies that take steps towards promoting diversity develop an average of two additional new product or service announcements over a 10 year period.ARTEMIA Communications, Inc. ( http://www.artemia.com/ ) is a full-service strategic communications and digital marketing agency enabling its clients to target and influence audiences in measurable ways. With twin core values of sustainability and diversity, ARTEMIA delivers tangible return on investment to Fortune 500 corporations as well as high-growth startup companies in the utilities, energy, high tech, clean-tech, telecommunications, healthcare, financial services and government sectors around the world. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 1995, ARTEMIA specializes in reaching B2B as well as B2C audiences through culturally relevant, high-impact communications initiatives. ARTEMIA Communications is a certified WBE, WOSB, SME and LBE. Our agency is trained in and in compliance with three internationally recognized ISO certifications (ISO 14001 Environmental Management, ISO 9001 Quality Management & TL 9000 Telecom Quality Management) and its HQ is an official San Francisco Green Business.Contact:Barbara Wichmann/Zach Vitob.wichmann@artemia.com; z.vito@artemia.com+1 (415) 351-2227



