The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

BOSTON, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.055 per share on the company’s common stock on July 31, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be July 16th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund’s website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of March 31, 2019, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.1 trillion of assets, including approximately $17.6 billion of “high yield” investments.  T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:         
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com

