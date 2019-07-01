Copacino+Fujikado Helps Brands Navigate LGBTQ+ Marketing Beyond Pride Month

Seattle Creative Agency’s LGBTQ+ Employees Spearhead Pride Guide

SEATTLE, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copacino+Fujikado, an independent creative agency in Seattle, Washington, announces the launch of its first-ever Brand Pride Guide, entitled “Rainbow with a Cause.” The guide takes the form of a microsite and offers tips to brands around how to use Pride flags and their respective colors in internal and external communications, generating increased awareness across the advertising and marketing industries beyond Pride Month.



/EIN News/ -- “We wanted to do something coming off of Pride that reflected our personal queer identities and our identity as an agency, while educating our peers on how to reach the LGBTQ+ community in an authentic way,” said John Line, Senior Account Director at Copacino+Fujikado.

“As a queer person in advertising, I continually see my community asking brands to do better, but I rarely see an industry perspective on how to help brands make that progress,” said Caroline Henry, Senior Copywriter at Copacino+Fujikado. “We all know slapping a rainbow on your logo doesn’t cut it; you have to communicate exactly how you’re helping the LGBTQ+ community 365 a year.”

“Rainbow with a Cause” aims to do just that, helping brands navigate marketing to the LGBTQ+ community in an authentic way. It covers the history of Pride, correct Pride flag usage, and how to ensure your brand’s efforts steer clear of “Rainbow-Washing,” or using the Pride flag purely for publicity or profit, year-round. As the guide states, “LGBTQ+ consumers are savvy and painfully aware when a brand doesn’t dive any deeper than a pretty glitter exterior.”

The idea originated from Copacino+Fujikado’s LGBTQ+ employees and came into fruition with the help of the agency’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative group, EDGE, which stands for Empowering Diversity and Growing Equity. Founded in 2018, the initiative aims to empower everyone at Copacino+Fujikado and create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture at the agency, in its work, and beyond.

