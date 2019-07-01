Fatty Amines Market to Attain Valuation US$ 5.1 Bn by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “Fatty Amines Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2026”.

The Global Fatty Amines Market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 4.7 % over the forecast time frame 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value around USD 5.1 billion by 2026.



Due to the development of multiple end-user sectors, the market for fatty amines is expected to grow significantly. In the forecast period, the development of new applications and the innovation of technologies is a major factor which increases significant vertical demand such as mining, fabric conditioning, detergents and coatings and painting. The growing population and the growing demand for products from agriculture are factors that will increase the demand for afro-chemicals based on age-old fatty amines. The main market for fatty amines is expected to be emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil.

The rise in personal care consumption and domestic products and agricultural commodities is projected to drive demand for the product. Increased disposable revenues, product innovation and high market penetration are some of the factors expected to contribute to increasing fatty amines demand.

The end-use industries are largely responsible for market growth. In addition to the increasing awareness of water recycling and the reuse of contaminated water as a cause of water scarcity, the US market for fatty amines in water chemicals applications is anticipated to maintain the highest market share. Evonik purchased in 2016 the units of the Air Products Performance Materials business to strengthen its position in the market of specialty additives for lucrative growth. This strategic acquisition helped the company to maintain its leading position in the high margin market worldwide for specialty additives. Today, the majority of fatty amines are also derived from beaver oil as the biodegradable and durable demand. Increasing attempts to reduce petrochemical dependency will probably continue to be an important driving force for the worldwide beef and derivatives industries.

Key Findings

Due to the acceptation in the corrosion inhibitors, biocides, and disinfectants industries, water treatment products consumed the largest market share in terms of volume in 2018.

The monitoring support for fatty amines is expected to have a positive impact on the development of the market as a result of regulation to control petrochemical environmental hazards and conservation sources for beaver oil and derivatives approving.

Cruising capacity has been enhanced by key regional players such as China, Japan und India, to promote increased customer demand.

Because of the elevated content of petroleum and low prices of other foods including cocoon and rapeseed,

Palm is the most commonly selected vegetable oil in the world. Volatile raw materials prices affect directly the manufacturing of several oleochemicals, notably fatty amines, which over-supply the worldwide oleochemicals industry and thus provide producers with very fewer yields.

Key Players & Strategies

The Fatty Amines market consists of key vendors such as Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd., Qida Chemical Co., Ltd., Temix International S.R.L., Huntsman International LLC, Solvay S.A., Volant-Chem Group, KLK OLEO, Shandong Dafeng Biotechnology Co., Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V., and others.

Because the presence of a large number of regional and small-scale producers, most major companies prefer to procure commodities from local or regional manufacturers. Experienced respondents invest strongly in R&D to launch fresh goods. This helps the market in the near future to gain profitable opportunities.

The market has seen a huge increase in the amount of firms serving national, regional and global customers because of their vast growth possibilities. The increasing amount of businesses on the market has considerably enhanced competitiveness, leading to enhanced focus on R&D operations, enhanced product varieties and cost-based competitiveness. A comprehensive overview of the current scope of development and future perspectives for industry and its sections is presented in this study on the worldwide amino acid market.

