Chewy Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

DANIA BEACH, Fla., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted online destination for pets and pet parents, today announced it will report fiscal first quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.



When: Thursday, July 18, 2019

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 8297103

Live Call: (866) 211-4125 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or (647) 689-6728 (International)

Replay: (800) 585-8367 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on July 25, 2019)

Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us and partner with more than 1,600 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

Media Contact:

MediaInquiries@chewy.com

Investor Contact:

Kelsey Turcotte

(917) 842-0334

ir@chewy.com



