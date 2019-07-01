Zosano Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentation at American Headache Society Annual Meeting

FREMONT, Calif., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that a poster and e-poster describing Migraine-ACT scores, or measures of patient satisfaction with the management of their migraines, following Qtrypta™ therapy used over 6-12 months will be presented at the American Headache Society (AHS) 61st Annual Scientific Meeting. The meeting will be held July 11-14, 2019 in Philadelphia.

Presentation Title: Assessing the Long-Term Effectiveness of Qtrypta using the Migraine-ACT; Correlation with Electronic Diary Scores Presenter: Stewart J. Tepper, M.D., Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Poster Number: P230LB e-Poster Presentation: Date and Time: July 13, 2019 1:00 p.m. Location: Room 6 in Hall A, Pennsylvania Convention Center

/EIN News/ -- All posters will be on display from July 11 at 4:30 p.m. through July 13 at 5:00 p.m.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of established molecules with known safety and efficacy profiles provides an increased benefit to patients, for markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray (ADAM) technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that can enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via ADAM technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. The company is preparing to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Food and Drug Administration for Qtrypta. The Company anticipates that many of its current and future development programs may enable the Company to utilize a regulatory pathway that would streamline clinical development and accelerate the path towards commercialization. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected data presentations for Qtrypta (M207) and other future events and expectations. Readers are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," "unaudited," "approximately" or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes may differ materially. These include risks and uncertainties, without limitation, associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, risks inherent in the effort to build a business around such products and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Although Zosano believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot in any way guarantee that the future results, level of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zosano and Zosano assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Zosano Contact:

Greg Kitchener

Chief Financial Officer

510-745-1200

PR Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler or Alexandra Santos

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com or asantos@wheelhouselsa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.