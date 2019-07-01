HTG Presents at the 11th Annual Edition of the Worldwide Innovative Networking (WIN) Symposium

TUCSON, Ariz., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a diagnostic company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that it presented its technology in an oral presentation at the annual WIN Symposium meeting for personalized medicine held on June 23-24, 2019 in Paris, France.



The presentation, given by Dr. Debrah Thomson, Vice President of Research at HTG and entitled “Matched Tumor/Normal Expression Profiling from Small FFPE Samples,” illustrated the potential application of HTG’s technology in the personalized treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial carcinomas.

“We are a proud member of the WIN Consortium and are delighted to have the opportunity to present our technology to this esteemed group of scientists and researchers at the WIN Symposium,” stated John Lubniewski, HTG’s President and CEO. “This presentation highlights the benefits of our HTG EdgeSeq chemistry across a broad range of patient-centered questions. This forum was the perfect setting to highlight our ability to create gene-expression classifiers which answer unmet patient needs.”

The HTG EdgeSeq platform is an integrated system inclusive of instrument, reagents and software that automates gene expression workflow and can quickly, robustly and simultaneously profile tens, hundreds or thousands of molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by many prevailing technologies.

About WIN

The WIN Consortium is a non-profit organization initiated in 2010 under the leadership of Dr. John Mendelsohn, past president of University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston. The WIN Consortium is a network of 39 renowned member institutions - academic cancer centers, technology and pharmaceutical industries, cancer research nonprofits and patient advocates in 21 countries. The WIN Consortium was created to achieve rapid and efficient translation of ground-breaking early diagnostic and personalized cancer medicine discoveries into the standards for clinical care, to significantly improve the outcomes and quality of life of cancer patients worldwide.

About HTG

HTG is focused on next-generation sequencing based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine at the local level.

