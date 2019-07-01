SVN® EXPANDS INTO NEW YORK CITY WITH INVESTMENT IN CPEX REAL ESTATE

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, has invested in New York City-based CPEX Real Estate. With this new venture, which is the third acquisition in SVN’s growth strategy plans, SVN will provide the platform and capital that will allow CPEX to expand more aggressively in the New York City metro area. CPEX Real Estate will rebrand and launch as SVN |CPEX in July, 2019.





The transaction between SVN and CPEX was completed in June and was negotiated by SVN President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo, and CPEX’s founder and Managing Director Timothy D. King.





“SVN’s investment into CPEX is part of our larger growth strategy across the country,” said SVN President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo. “CPEX’s focus on growth, along with its collaborative and client-centric approach, presented the right firm for investment and growth in New York City.”





“This investment provides our firm the rocket fuel for growth,” said CPEX Founder and Managing Director Timothy D. King. “It gives us the best of both worlds— we can continue to be nimble and entrepreneurial, while benefiting from the improved tools, capital, and network of SVN’s global brand.”





About SVN International Corp.

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value for clients, colleagues and communities. Currently, SVN comprises over 1,600 advisors and staff working in more than 200 offices across the globe. SVN’s brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation and inclusivity that enable all our advisors to collaborate effectively with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create outsize value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.svn.com.





About CPEX

Established in 2008 in New York, CPEX redefined commercial brokerage by applying the investment banking operating platform to the commercial real estate middle market, developing the market specialization model that most firms employ today. The company provides a broad range of real estate and business services locally, nationally and internationally. For more information, visit http://www.cpexre.com/ .

Donna VanSchagen SVN International Corp. 6173047235 donna.vanschagen@svn.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.