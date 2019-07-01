Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Welcomes St. Dominic Health Services into Health System

/EIN News/ --

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady today announced the System has completed a transition of sponsorship from the Dominican Sisters for St. Dominic Health Services, a Catholic health system based in Jackson, MS. The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady are the sponsors of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. With the completion of the transfer, St. Dominic’s becomes the seventh regional center served by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.



Prior to the transfer, St. Dominic Health Services had been sponsored by the Dominican Sisters of Springfield, IL. Following more than 70 years of dedicated support, the Dominican Sisters of Springfield sought to secure the future of the system and its mission, and the partnership with the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System will preserve a bright journey of continued service to the Jackson community.



“Today we are honored to welcome the amazing people of St. Dominic Health Services in Jackson, Mississippi into our family,” said Richard Vath, MD, president and chief executive officer of the Franciscan Missionaries of our Lady Health System. “We admire the service-driven organization that the Dominican Sisters of Springfield, Illinois built over the last 70 years, and they have lent amazing support to St. Dominic’s. We feel honored to continue their legacy and grow the healing mission of Catholic healthcare in Mississippi as part of our thriving integrated health care system.”



St. Dominic Health Services, Inc. is the parent company for a large group of subsidiary organizations and programs dedicated to the same mission. These include St. Dominic Hospital, the Community Health Clinic, St. Dominic Medical Associates (physician network), New Directions for Over 55, MEA Clinics, The Club at St. Dominic’s, the School Nurse Program, St. Dominic Health Services Foundation, St. Catherine’s Village and Care-A-Van.



“Today is a significant day for so many reasons, but most importantly is how St. Dominic’s is now better positioned to extend its mission to faithfully serve the Jackson community,” said Lester Diamond, president of St. Dominic Health Services. “With our companions in Baton Rouge, I am confident that we have a partner whom we know will support us and the Jackson community.”



St. Dominic’s and its programs will join Franciscan Missionaries of our Lady sites across Louisiana, including Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Lafayette and St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

