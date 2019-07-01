DNBF, RTEC, and SHRC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CM: DNBF ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to DNB’s agreement to merge with S&T Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders of DNB will receive 1.22 shares of S&T for each share of DNB owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-dnb-financial-corporation .

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Rudolph’s agreement to merge with Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ GS: NANO ). Shareholders of Rudolph will receive 0.8042 shares of Rudolph for each share of Rudolph owned. Upon completion of the merger, Rudolph shareholders will own approximately 50% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-rudolph-technologies-inc .

Shore Community Bank (OTC PINK: SHRC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Shore’s agreement to be acquired by 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ GM: FCCY ). Shareholders of Shore will receive 0.8786 shares of 1st Constitution common stock, $16.50 in cash, or a combination of 1st Constitution common stock and cash for each share of Shore owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-shore-community-bank .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

Telephone: (302) 295-5310

Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242

Fax: (302) 654-7530

Email: info@rl-legal.com

http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.