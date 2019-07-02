HomeGardenandHomestead.com Receives 2019 GardenComm Media Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeGardenandHomestead.com, a Colorado-based website that offers informative advice about creating healthy homes and beautiful gardens, has received the 2019 Media Awards Silver Medal of Achievement for Best Overall Website Blog. The 2019 Media Awards are presented by GardenComm, an international trade association of garden communicators.

The 2019 Media Awards recognize individuals and companies who achieve the highest levels of talent and professionalism in garden communications. The 2019 competition had more than 160 entries in 62 categories. Recipients of the Silver Medal represent the top winners each category.

According to Becky Heath, president of GardenComm, the 2019 Media Awards honor excellence in gardening communication in print or electronic platforms. The Media Award winners have been evaluated by industry experts and show significant distinction and excellence.

“We are excited and honored to receive an international award for excellence for Home, Garden, and Homestead,” said Randy Schultz, founder and content editor of the website. “HomeGardenandHomestead.com is dedicated to spreading the word about what’s new, awesome and trending for homes, gardens and homesteads of all sizes. We like to think we are helping to make the planet a better place-- one home and one garden at a time.”

Since the early 1980s, the GardenComm Media Awards program has recognized outstanding writing, photography and design for printed works focused on gardening. In recent years, the awards program has expanded to include garden-oriented broadcast, Internet and other electronic media.

HomeGardenandHomestead.com posts stories of interest to anyone who wants to create a healthy environment in their homes and gardens. Recent stories include “Attract Butterflies to Your Garden,” “How to Get Rid of Ticks” and “7 Essential Houseplant Care Tips.” Visitors to the website are invited to subscribe to the free enewsletter that contains the latest information about new products, new plants and tips for creating a healthy lifestyle.

For more information about the website, send an email to info@homegardenandhomestead.com.



