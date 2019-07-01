MERGER ALERT – NRCG, CJ, and HYGS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: NRCG)

Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019

Transaction Details: When NRC Group and US Ecology merge, US Ecology stockholders will own approximately 70% of the combined company, and NRCG stockholders will own approximately 30% on a fully diluted basis. Under the terms of the deal, NRCG common stockholders will receive 0.196 shares of common stock of the new holding company for each share of NRCG common stock they own upon closing of the transaction, representing a price of $12.00 per share of NRCG stock.

To learn more about the NRCG investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/nrc-group-holdings-corp

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ)

Merger Announcement: June 17, 2019

Transaction Details: When C&J and Keane Group merge, Keane and C&J shareholders will, in the aggregate, each own 50% of the equity of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. Under the terms of the deal, C&J shareholders will receive 1.6149 shares of Keane common stock for each share of C&J common stock owned.

To learn more about the CJ investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/cj-energy-services-inc

Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQGM: HYGS)

Merger Announcement: June 28, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Cummins has agreed to acquire, through its subsidiary Atlantis AcquisitionCo Canada Corporation, all of the outstanding common shares of Hydrogenics, other than those owned by The Hydrogen Company (a wholly owned subsidiary of L’Air Liquide S.A.). Shareholders of Hydrogenics will receive $15.00 in cash per share they own.

To learn more about the HYGS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/hydrogenics-corporation

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



