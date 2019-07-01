MERGER ALERT – ORIT and ASV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



/EIN News/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQGS: ORIT)

Merger Announcement: June 26, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, common shareholders of Oritani will receive 1.60 shares of Valley National common stock for each Oritani share they own.

To learn more about the ORIT investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/oritani-financial-corp

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQCM: ASV)

Merger Announcement: June 27, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, ASV stockholders will receive $7.05 in cash for each outstanding share of ASV common stock.

To learn more about the ASV investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/asv-holdings-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



