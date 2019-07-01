Natur International Corp. Completes $7.2M Capital Round, fully funded and ready for rapid growth to address Europe’s Hemp-based Powerhouse Group

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natur International Corp., (OTC: NTRU) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the closing of a $7.2M capital round consisting of Preferred Stock purchases and convertible notes with a non-US investor group consisting of Private Equity, and Individual Investors. Growth is anticipated through a series of strategic alliances, mergers and joint ventures, along with organic growth of the company’s new hemp-infused consumer products, along with its legacy functional F&B product line.

Natur management has dedicated considerable effort the past two quarters to re-envision the future, re-structure business units, and establish a robust new product development pipeline. As this capital raise signifies a new beginning, there are management roles being defined in the best interest of the shareholders and investors of Natur International Corp.

Natur co-founder and board member Nina Storms will assume the position of interim-CEO, of Natur International Corp. under the new capital plan, while former CEO, Rob Paladino, will dedicate his efforts toward rapid global commercial development initiatives in a group company in a newly created Chief Commercial Officer role. Board member Ruud Huisman will assume the role of CFO, of Natur International Corp. succeeding Ellen Berkers, who will remain as advisor, anticipating another role within the group. Most of her time last year was dedicated to the restructuring of the company which was successfully completed under her responsibility.

The business is now running in a more efficient, streamlined manner. The restructuring has allowed for the global expansion to occur in a seamless manner and to be able to compliment the skills of the new board and management.

Board members Chris Spencer, Rob Paladino, and Ellen Berkers have stepped down from the Board of Directors effective June 24, allowing for future appointments to the board from among the company’s new investors and influential advisors.

About Natur International Corp.

Natur, founded in 2015 to market ‘farm-to-functional’, natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages, expanded its product portfolio this past year to include full spectrum cannabinoid (CBD) and terpene blended consumer products. With the portfolio expansion, Natur is now active with relevant consumer goods in multiple health & wellness categories including food & beverage, snacks, health & beauty, supplements, sports and animal care. Natur personalizes nutrition and strives to enhance one’s quality of life utilizing the forces of nature.

Natur, applies the most advanced and emerging hi-tech health methodologies as it markets nutritious, delicious, fresh tasting products. Applying innovative technologies to the breeding of its plant sources, the extraction of its ingredients, and delicate shelf life extension, Natur ensures the peak of freshness and supplies nutrient density superior to competing products. The company remains astute to relevant ‘snackification’ trends and goes to market through Europe’s leading retailers, foodservice partners, online eCommerce subscription models, and its own consumer-experience retail shop. Visit the website at www.int.natur.eu .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

To Contact Media Relations Natur International Corp. 011.31.20.578.7700 ir@natur.eu

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.