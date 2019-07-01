Boca West Country Club Named One of the World’s Most Iconic Club Brands By National Club Association survey of Club Managers

Boca West only Florida Club to make the list

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of South Florida’s top private clubs, Boca West Country Club, has joined an elite group of prestigious golf destinations around the world.



Boca West Country Club has been named one of the most iconic clubs in the world in a National Club Association survey of 314 private club managers. Conducted by The McMahon Group, the Pulse Survey featured in the organization’s current Club Trends magazine, ranked Boca West as one of the top in the world among golf and country clubs. It was the only Florida country club to receive this distinction.

“We are deeply humbled that our peers in the country and golf club world find Boca West to be one of the world’s most iconic clubs, sharing the honor with the famed St. Andrews in Scotland, Augusta National, and Pebble Beach,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club. “We have an incredible staff who go above and beyond to provide everlasting memories and experiences for our members who are the Club’s greatest brand ambassadors as they share their enthusiasm for Boca West with friends and family throughout the world.”

Boca West Country Club features four championship 18-hole golf courses designed by Pete Dye, Arnold Palmer and Jim Fazio, as well as a new $50 million, 100,000-square-foot golf and activities center. The Club also features championship tennis and pickleball courts, six restaurants, a spa and fitness center, and amenities that appeal to every generation and age group.

For more than 55 years, the National Club Association (NCA), a Washington, D.C.-based trade association, has provided private clubs with a voice on Capitol Hill. NCA also has educated clubs on the ever-evolving trends in the club community and has provided them with the tools they need to navigate the tides of change, including resources related to effective club governance, operations, model club practices, trends and legal issues.

