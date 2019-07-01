MERGER ALERT – LTXB, BID, and PCMI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



/EIN News/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LTXB)

Merger Announcement: June 17, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of LegacyTexas will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity common stock and $6.28 cash for each LegacyTexas share, subject to certain conditions.

To learn more about the LTXB investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/legacytexas-financial-group-inc

Sotheby's (NYSE: BID)

Merger Announcement: June 17, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders, including employee shareholders, will receive $57.00 in cash per share of Sotheby's common stock.

To learn more about the BID investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/sothebys

PCM, Inc. (NASQAQGM: PCMI)

Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, PCMI stockholders will receive $35.00 per share.

To learn more about the PCMI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/pcm-inc-2

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



