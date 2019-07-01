MERGER ALERT – LTXB, BID, and PCMI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
/EIN News/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.
LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LTXB)
Merger Announcement: June 17, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of LegacyTexas will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity common stock and $6.28 cash for each LegacyTexas share, subject to certain conditions.
To learn more about the LTXB investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/legacytexas-financial-group-inc
Sotheby's (NYSE: BID)
Merger Announcement: June 17, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders, including employee shareholders, will receive $57.00 in cash per share of Sotheby's common stock.
To learn more about the BID investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/sothebys
PCM, Inc. (NASQAQGM: PCMI)
Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, PCMI stockholders will receive $35.00 per share.
To learn more about the PCMI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/pcm-inc-2
