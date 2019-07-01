Questex’s IBS Las Vegas Lights Up the Beauty Industry With Brand New Pavilions, Extraordinary Education and Hundreds of Innovative Exhibitors

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A beauty heat wave hit Sin City when Questex ’s International Beauty Show (IBS) Las Vegas took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center June 15-17. Nearly 23,000 beauty professionals attended from across the globe to learn new skills, shop for salon products and network with like-minded colleagues. The show featured 350 exhibitors, more than 100 educational sessions, thousands of products and tools and show-stopping Main Stage performances by industry greats. What happens in beauty, happened at IBS Las Vegas!



/EIN News/ -- For the first time ever, The Barbershop and The Inkshop made their debut at IBS Las Vegas. These two pioneering pavilions supported beauty professionals in propelling their careers and businesses forward. The Barbershop highlighted men’s grooming and featured barbering heavy-hitters, Tomb 45 and Uppercut Deluxe, amongst others. Barbershop exhibitors demonstrated new techniques and provided tips to help attendees enhance their skills. Salons across the globe are integrating men’s grooming and barbering into their services and The Barbershop gave attendees the opportunity to learn service methods to build their businesses and meet a variety of client needs.

This year, IBS Las Vegas also held exciting barber competitions, which were hosted by Joe Flano of Major League Barber. Talented barbers gave their all while competing in the Traditional Cut and Freestyle Design categories and the winners were awarded trophies from third to first place. Sponsored by Gentlemen Republic and Salon Designers LA, these competitions drew a huge crowd of onlookers, along with tangible excitement and enthusiasm. With the success of these two competitions, plans are already in place to hold more competitions in additional categories next year.

The Inkshop exhibitors provided education through in-booth demonstrations on topics including tattooing, permanent makeup, microblading and nanoblading. Revolt Tattoos, one of the sponsors of The Inkshop, featured Ink Wars stars Joey Hamilton and Walter “Sausage” Frank performing tattoos on attendees. Over the last few years, the microblading and permanent makeup industries have exploded, and more and more salons are offering these services. To continually support beauty professionals, IBS consistently provides new, innovative pavilions and services to increase and refine their skills and boost their profits.

IBS Las Vegas had some exciting “first-timers” educating at the event. These industry heavy-hitters included Ira Pope Sage, Najah Aziz, Nicholas French and Lorna Evans on the Main Stage. In addition, barbering superstars, Cassie Kurtz, The Lipstick Barber, Allison the Barber, Kandiethebarberette and Barberologist hosted a special performance on the Main Stage on June 16th, showcasing the latest trends and styles. Renowned Tomb 45 barber, Chris Bossio, also performed on the Main Stage, demonstrating his coveted skills and techniques. More than 100 free educational classes were also offered, empowering students with refined skills in hair styling, coloring, makeup application, nail enhancements, and of course, business-building. Hands-on Workshops gave students an opportunity to practice first-hand under the instruction of a renowned artist, and these students left their respective workshop with a new-found confidence to try innovative services and techniques on their clients.

Exhibitors including Amika, Andis, BabylissPro, Donna Bella Hair, Dyson, Gelish, Gentlemen Republic, Hairtalk, Hattori Hanzo, Olaplex, Sassy Lashes, Sephora, Truss and Turbo Power rocked the show floor and drew hundreds of attendees each who were interested in purchasing products and learning from in-booth demonstrations.

Kate Zasowska, President of LashBox LA, was thrilled with the show and said, “IBS Las Vegas was a success! We were continuously busy throughout the whole weekend. All the customers seemed very professional and excited that LashBox LA was exhibiting. The location of our booth was in a perfect spot for everyone to view from all sides. I just wish there was more coffee stands! IBS was a blast and we can’t wait to be back next year!”

