Questex’s IECSC Las Vegas 2019 Shattered Registration, Conference and Exhibitor Attendance

Celebrates 28 Years as the Nation’s Leading Spa and Wellness Show

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference (IECSC) Las Vegas welcomed more than 23,000 spa and wellness professionals June 15-17, 2019 to the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendance was a record high as professionals convened to experience leading education and purchase products from more than 600 exhibitors.



/EIN News/ -- “It’s always a great experience to exhibit at IECSC,” said Founder/CEO, Ali Khan of Martinni Beauty. “It’s undoubtedly the best platform to connect with the leaders in the aesthetics industry and serious buyers. The attendees, educators and exhibitors at IECSC are hands-down the best in the business.”

IECSC Las Vegas is the leading spa tradeshow for professionals to learn more about the latest trends in the industry. For 2019, IECSC offered attendees the latest on CBD by presenting exhibitors and education focused on CBD usage and products. Furthermore, the successful Whole Wellness Pavilion had continued growth showcasing products from green, sustainable and natural companies.

“We had our best show ever, [this is] our 18th year exhibiting at IECSC,” said Inventor/CEO, Linda Randell of Save My Face, Inc. “The buyers, spa owners and students boasted a great show with the workshops too. We’ll be back next year.”

Spa and wellness professionals from around the world came to IECSC Las Vegas for the latest in facial treatments, skin care, retail products, cosmetics, equipment/furniture, nutrition and health products, microdermabrasion equipment, permanent makeup, massage products, aromatherapy, spa clothing, hair removal, laser equipment, spa décor, medical spa equipment and more. IECSC Las Vegas co-located with the International Beauty Show (IBS) Las Vegas, giving attendees free access to the IBS show floor where they could meet and shop from 350+ beauty exhibitors.

“I loved this event so much,” said Licensed Esthetician and Spa Owner, Stephanie Brewer. “Perfect and fun location, neat and organized. A lot of great vendors to choose from and tons of educational opportunities. It was my first time attending IECSC Las Vegas, and I’ll definitely be back every year.”

IECSC Las Vegas offered attendees unique experiences this year with Dermalogica creating an immersive booth in the registration area; partnering with the industry’s most-talked about competition, The Skin Games; and having Lip Gloss + Aftershave take over IECSC social media to bring the show experience to the nearly 46,000 Facebook and Instagram followers. Participating companies include new and innovative brands, as well as industry leaders such as: Repêchage, Éminence Organic Skin Care, Revitalash, G.M. Colling Skin Care, PCA Skin, FarmHouse Fresh, Image Skincare, Sorella Apothecary, Grande Cosmetics, The HydraFacial Company and numerous others.

“We were pleased that the attendees at IECSC Las Vegas were making purchasing for their businesses,” said Owner, Kathleen Carney of Skin Blends. “Opening up new accounts and helping them become successful is the only way our business grows, so this was a great show for us!”

In addition to the exhibit hall, IECSC Las Vegas offered a conference program with more than 160 classes. These classes, workshops and seminars were taught by the industry’s acclaimed educators who presented content to help attendees grow in their careers, including: Targeted Learning Tracks designed to target specific topics pertaining to spa and wellness, CIDESCO USA Education, Makeup Workshops and the Advanced Business Seminar. Plus, more than 130 Product Focused Classes featuring business-building content and the latest in spa treatments and techniques were included with exhibit hall admission.

“I am so thrilled to be part of the team that provides a platform for the professional spa community to grow their business,” said Kathy Gruttadauria, Show Director for IECSC events. “Our exhibitors boasted record sales and were thrilled with the quality of the attendees. Wellness continues to be a priority for people so new innovations, techniques and services are being offered and IECSC is the leading industry event for professionals to learn about the latest trends and purchase the newest tools and products to stay ahead in their field.”

“Overall, IECSC Las Vegas was an amazing place to be, learn and grow,” said Agata Williams, Master Esthetician. “I had an opportunity to learn about so many new brands I never heard of. I’m excited to try the products I purchased and even more excited to come back next year to explore more.”

Next year, IECSC Las Vegas celebrates its 29th year June 27-29, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show will once again co-locate with IBS Las Vegas. For show information, please visit www.iecsclasvegas.com .

Looking ahead - IECSC Florida 2019

IECSC Florida will return to Fort Lauderdale for its 22nd event on October 6-7, 2019 at the Broward County Convention Center. The 2019 show features 200 exhibiting companies and an expanded conference program. IECSC Florida is the perfect Southeast venue for industry members to network and relax with peers, renew their passion and rejuvenate business for the year ahead. For show information, please visit www.iecscflorida.com .

IECSC New York 2020

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa professionals are available at the largest Northeast spa and wellness event, IECSC New York. Scheduled for March 8-10, 2020 at the Javits Convention Center, IECSC New York features more than 15,000 attendees, 300 exhibitors and a leading conference program. Celebrating its 18th year, IECSC New York will once again co-locate with IBS New York. For more information please visit www.iecscnewyork.com .

IECSC Chicago 2020

Celebrating its 4th year, the newest addition to the IECSC family is scheduled to take place at McCormick Place on April 18-20, 2020. IECSC Chicago attracts the top spa owners, managers, estheticians, makeup artists and medical spa professionals from the Midwestern region. In addition to the tradeshow floor, IECSC Chicago offers the quality education that sets the IECSC events apart from the rest. IECSC Chicago will once again co-locate with one of the largest beauty events in the nation - America’s Beauty Show - which attracts more than 65,000 beauty professionals. For more information, visit www.iecscchicago.com .

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and a partnership with America Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies.

www.iecsc.com

About Questex

At Questex, we are passionate about driving business outcomes. We connect buyers and sellers and help both achieve their goals. We are online, on devices and live with experiential engagements. We understand the buyer’s behavior and evolving needs and connect them with the seller through continual touchpoints. From discovery through purchase and purchase through advocacy, we supply unmatched access, insight, engagement and turnkey solutions all in one place.

EDITORIAL NOTE: For more information, please contact: Amanda Butcher, Senior Marketing Coordinator, 212-895-8276 or abutcher@questex.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.