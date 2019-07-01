Uwe Raschke Is New CEO of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Uwe Raschke is the new CEO of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH. He will continue to perform his duties on the Bosch Board of Management

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany and STUTTGART, Germany, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uwe Raschke (61) is the new CEO of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (BSH). He succeeds Dr. Karsten Ottenberg (58), who, after successfully linking up BSH with the Bosch Group, left the company on his own request effective June 30, 2019, for personal reasons. Ottenberg had been the CEO of BSH since 2013.

Also at the end of June, BSH’s Chief Financial Officer Johannes Närger (58) retired. Närger had been a member of the BSH Board of Management since 2009. His successor will be announced shortly. Matthias Ginthum (57), the Chief Markets Officer at BSH, will additionally assume temporary responsibility for financial affairs.

Prof. Stefan Asenkerschbaumer, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management of Robert Bosch GmbH and new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BSH, said: “We would like to thank Karsten Ottenberg and Johannes Närger for their many years of dedication and valuable work in the service of BSH. Karsten Ottenberg made a significant contribution to BSH’s strategy of digitalization and greater regional responsibility. And, for more than ten years, Johannes Närger did great work as the CFO of BSH. We wish him the very best for his retirement and the future. In the shape of Uwe Raschke, BSH will be led by a Bosch executive with international experience and proven expertise in the consumer goods field. He will be an important source of inspiration for taking the company forward.”

Karsten Ottenberg said: “Over the past six years, we have successfully turned BSH into a consumer-centered company whose smart combinations of innovative hardware, software, and services improve people’s quality of life worldwide. I am leaving the company for personal reasons and with the peace of mind that BSH is excellently positioned to go from strength to strength in the future.”

Following his appointment as Chairman of the Board of Management of BSH, Uwe Raschke will remain a member of the Board of Management of Robert Bosch GmbH. In this function, he is responsible for the Bosch business sector Consumer Goods, which includes Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH in addition to BSH. He is also responsible for coordinating the group’s activities in Europe and Africa. Effective today, he is resigning from his post as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH.

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, with 2018 sales revenues of some EUR 13.4 billion and about 61,000 employees, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company’s brand portfolio includes 13 well-known appliance brands like Bosch and Siemens as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands like Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at roughly 40 factories, and is represented by about 80 companies in some 50 countries.

BSH is a Bosch Group company.

