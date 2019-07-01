Bhang Corporation Takes Top Honors as Best Cannabis Infused Chocolate at WeedCon 2019

Bhang Awarded Another Blue Ribbon for Its Edibles at the Prestigious West Coast Event

MIAMI, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bhang Corporation , a trusted cannabis house of brands with an extensive, award-winning portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) and terpene products, has won First Place in the Best Cannabis Infused Chocolate Category at WeedCon 2019.

/EIN News/ -- “We didn’t create cannabis chocolate, we perfected it," said Scott Van Rixel, founder, CEO and master chocolatier of Bhang. “We are grateful to continue to be recognized as a prominent cannabis brand in the market and look forward to further establishing ourselves by providing a wide range of trusted products to our loyal community.”

In the near decade since Bhang was founded, the company has received dozens of top honors for its edible CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products. Earlier this year, Bhang received the Best Cannabis Edible Award from the prestigious Best of the Burque competition for the second straight year. Other top edible honors included numerous High Times Cannabis Cup Best Of Awards, and acknowledgments from a diverse range of competitions such as the Medical Cup, Chalice Cup, Patients Choice and 805 Cannabud Cup, among many others.

In recent years, Bhang has grown from a regional brand to a global cannabis and CBD player with a portfolio of more than 100 cannabis and hemp products and a thriving Isolate brokerage.

WeedCon, Southern California's premier cannabis conference, was founded for the purpose of education and networking in the cannabis industry. The two-day event, benefitting Safety Harbor Kids, featured more than 50 cannabis companies including distributors, brands, farms and dispensary buyers, all of whom were able to interact with Bhang’s enthusiastic team and taste Bhang’s various offerings in the kitchen activation powered by Chef Matt . To learn more about Bhang, visit www.bhangnation.com

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to delivering exceptional sensory experiences to consumers at every point in their cannabis journey through its award-winning portfolio of brands. Bhang is a trusted global cannabis house of brands with an extensive portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products, including chocolates, pre-rolls, vapes, gums, beverages, gummies and mouth sprays, among others. Since 2010, Bhang has mastered the art of harnessing mutually-beneficial partnerships to bring safe, consistent and delicious products to the world. Learn more at bhangnation.com

Media:

Tim Gray / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1251 / 212-896-1206

tgray@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

Investors:

Bhang Investor Relations

invest@bhangcorporation.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.