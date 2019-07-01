Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAUC) at 7:55:02 a.m. Eastern Time for additional information requested from the company at a last sale price of $0.74. The company provided the requested information and trading was resumed at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



NDAQO



Nasdaq Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com



