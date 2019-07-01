Cotton Creek Capital Promotes Christopher Weems to Vice President

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital, a Texas-based lower middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Christopher Weems to the position of Vice President.



Mr. Weems has served as an integral part of the investment team at Cotton Creek, evaluating and executing investment opportunities as well as providing operational support to existing portfolio companies, including serving in the role of Vice President of Corporate Development of Seatex, LLC, the first investment in Cotton Creek’s most recent fund, Cotton Creek Capital Partners III, L.P.

“Chris brings a unique perspective to Cotton Creek,” stated Antonio DiGesualdo, Managing Partner, “consistently applying both his knowledge and operational acumen to his day-to-day responsibilities. It is a pleasure to promote him into the position of Vice President, in recognition of both his past and his future contributions to Cotton Creek.”

Prior to joining the Firm, Mr. Weems began his career at Raymond James & Associates where he was an Associate in the investment banking group, specializing in mergers and acquisitions for middle market companies across numerous industries.

Mr. Weems earned his Master of Finance degree and Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Tulane University. Mr. Weems is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing between $10 million and $40 million in equity ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professionals have invested in and advised privately-held businesses for over twenty years with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com .

/EIN News/ -- Media Contact:

Kate Boyd

P: 512-412-3306

kboyd@cottoncreekcapital.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.