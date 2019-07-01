Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. reminds MOMO, EROS, EQT and FRED Shareholders of Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- WELLINGTON, Fla., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action Experience, including cases against ENRON and Halliburton) reminds investors of upcoming deadlines to petition the court for lead plaintiff in securities class action lawsuits against Momo, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MOMO); Eros International, Plc (NYSE:EROS); EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT); and Fred’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FRED). If you purchased one of these stocks during their respective Class Periods set forth below and suffered losses, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Momo Inc. (MOMO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Class Period: April 21, 2014 to April 29, 2019

Eros International, Plc. (EROS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019

Class Period: July 28, 2017 to June 5, 2019

EQT Corporation (EQT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Class Period: June 19, 2017 to October 24, 2018

Fred's, Inc. (FRED)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2019

Class Period: December 20, 2016 to June 28, 2017

BARJO follows the principles set forth in the case of Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.” BARJO believes that not only is serving as lead plaintiff a noble pursuit of justice, but the choice of a qualified lead plaintiff can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

If you would like to discuss your options as a potential lead plaintiff, or your rights as a shareholder, you may, without obligation or cost, contact attorney Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com; or attorney Neil Rothstein via his cell at (330) 860-4092 or email at neil@barjolaw.com.



BARJO is a law firm based out of Palm Beach County, Florida. Its attorneys are licensed to practice law in Florida, California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. To learn more, you may visit www.barjolaw.com .

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.

Anthony Barbuto, Managing Partner

12773 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 101

Wellington, FL 33414

Email: anthony@barjolaw.com

Toll Free: 1-888-715-2520



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.