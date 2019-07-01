RFID in Airplane Manufacturing & MRO: Worldwide Market Forecasts to 2025 - Key Competitors are MAINtag, Xerafy, Tego, Ubisense, Zebra Technologies, and Fujitsu
This study analyzes the total global market for RFID in aeroplane manufacturing and MRO. The need for manufacturing visibility and parts traceability will drive market growth. The market is in the growth stage, and the growth will come from both aeroplane manufacturing and MRO segments. North America and Europe will be the leading contributors to market growth until 2025. The total market revenue in 2018 was $164.6 million; the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2018 and 2025.
This study analyzes the trends, challenges, and factors that drive market growth and provides a global competitive analysis. Key market participants, top regional players, and their respective market share have been included. The leading players dominate the market and have the most influence on market performance, technology innovation, pricing, and product features. This research service provides the necessary business intelligence to accelerate growth in a fast-paced market.
Research Highlights
The key product segments covered by this study include tags, readers, and software, and services. The study provides revenue breakdown by segment - aeroplane manufacturing and MRO. The aeroplane manufacturing segment includes applications, such as part marking, tool/ part tracking, WIP tracking, inventory management, and logistics and supply chain. The MRO segment includes applications, such as asset tracking, inventory management, and tool tracking. This study also discusses various macroeconomic factors and trends in the four regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World.
A comprehensive list of market participants that operate worldwide is provided in the study. The key competitors are MAINtag, Xerafy, Tego, Ubisense, Zebra Technologies, and Fujitsu. Other major competitors include Marubeni, RFID TagSource, Impinj, Smartrac, Omni-iD, and Honeywell.
The study also discusses the Mega Trends that will impact the RFID growth in aeroplane manufacturing & MRO.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What are the aerospace industry trends that will drive the growth of RFID at a fast rate?
- What are the geographic regions that offer high growth opportunities?
- What are the application areas that have high demands and offer high growth opportunities?
- What are the technology trends?
- Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers & Restraints - Total RFID in Airplane Manufacturing & MRO Market
4. Forecasts & Trends - Total RFID in Airplane Manufacturing & MRO Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Business Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Business Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product
5. Market Share & Competitive Analysis - Total RFID in Airplane Manufacturing & MRO Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors & Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities & Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Transformation of Airplane Manufacturing & MRO
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends & Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on the Total RFID in Airplane Manufacturing & MRO Market
- Impact of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
- Focus on Environmental Issues
8. RFID in the Airplane Manufacturing Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Applications
9. RFID in Maintenance Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application
10. North America Analysis
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
11. Europe Analysis
12. APAC Analysis
13. Rest of World Analysis
14. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
15. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- List of Exhibits
