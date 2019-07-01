RFID in Airplane Manufacturing & MRO: Worldwide Market Forecasts to 2025 - Key Competitors are MAINtag, Xerafy, Tego, Ubisense, Zebra Technologies, and Fujitsu

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID in Airplane Manufacturing and MRO, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes the total global market for RFID in aeroplane manufacturing and MRO. The need for manufacturing visibility and parts traceability will drive market growth. The market is in the growth stage, and the growth will come from both aeroplane manufacturing and MRO segments. North America and Europe will be the leading contributors to market growth until 2025. The total market revenue in 2018 was $164.6 million; the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2018 and 2025.

This study analyzes the trends, challenges, and factors that drive market growth and provides a global competitive analysis. Key market participants, top regional players, and their respective market share have been included. The leading players dominate the market and have the most influence on market performance, technology innovation, pricing, and product features. This research service provides the necessary business intelligence to accelerate growth in a fast-paced market.



Research Highlights



The key product segments covered by this study include tags, readers, and software, and services. The study provides revenue breakdown by segment - aeroplane manufacturing and MRO. The aeroplane manufacturing segment includes applications, such as part marking, tool/ part tracking, WIP tracking, inventory management, and logistics and supply chain. The MRO segment includes applications, such as asset tracking, inventory management, and tool tracking. This study also discusses various macroeconomic factors and trends in the four regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World.



A comprehensive list of market participants that operate worldwide is provided in the study. The key competitors are MAINtag, Xerafy, Tego, Ubisense, Zebra Technologies, and Fujitsu. Other major competitors include Marubeni, RFID TagSource, Impinj, Smartrac, Omni-iD, and Honeywell.



The study also discusses the Mega Trends that will impact the RFID growth in aeroplane manufacturing & MRO.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the aerospace industry trends that will drive the growth of RFID at a fast rate?

What are the geographic regions that offer high growth opportunities?

What are the application areas that have high demands and offer high growth opportunities?

What are the technology trends?

Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?

Companies Mentioned



Fujitsu

Honeywell

Impinj

MAINtag

Marubeni

Omni-iD

RFID TagSource

Smartrac

Tego

Ubisense

Xerafy

Zebra Technologies

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers & Restraints - Total RFID in Airplane Manufacturing & MRO Market

4. Forecasts & Trends - Total RFID in Airplane Manufacturing & MRO Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment

Revenue Forecast by Business Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Business Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product

5. Market Share & Competitive Analysis - Total RFID in Airplane Manufacturing & MRO Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors & Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities & Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Transformation of Airplane Manufacturing & MRO

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends & Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend Impact on the Total RFID in Airplane Manufacturing & MRO Market

Impact of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Focus on Environmental Issues

8. RFID in the Airplane Manufacturing Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Applications

9. RFID in Maintenance Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application

10. North America Analysis

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

11. Europe Analysis



12. APAC Analysis



13. Rest of World Analysis



14. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

15. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hm1t4d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

