Large-scale NB-IoT Electric Bike Management in Zhengzhou Wins the GSMA Best Mobile Innovation for Smart Cities in Asia Award

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – The NB-IoT electric bike management system jointly developed by Zhengzhou Public Security Bureau, China Mobile, Huawei and Tendency have won the GSMA Award for ‘Best Mobile Innovation for Smart Cities in Asia’ at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2019.

Ritchie (Honghua) Peng(left), Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei's Wireless Network, accepting the GSMA Award for Best Mobile Innovation for Smart Cities in Asia from John Hoffman(right), CEO, GSMA Ltd





This award is the second award after the Innovative Mobile Service and Application’ award from GTI. The award lends industry-wide prestige and recognition to China Mobile and Huawei’s constant contributions to NB-IoT ecosystem development, and also indicates that the NB-IoT ecosystem has become increasingly mature and will witness an explosive growth in commercial NB-IoT applications.

China is the world's largest producer and seller of electric bikes. Electric bikes have become an important means of transportation for consumers in China, which has brought great convenience to the daily life of the people. However, electric bikes create urban management, security and safety problems, which are worsening with the widening adoption. According to statistics, 70% of reported theft, 30% of traffic accidents and 9% of fires were caused by electric bikes in Zhengzhou in 2017. There is a strong appeal for a solution that can provide monitoring and positioning service for massive connections in mobility with easy and fast deployment as well as the capabilities in evolution towards 5G, speeding up 2G/3G network refarming.

To address these problems, Zhengzhou Public Security Bureau has been working with China Mobile, Huawei and Tendency for an innovative management system, which is based on NB-IoT E2E solution. Multiple functions can be enabled by equipping existing electric bikes with NB-IoT communications devices and GPS or BeiDou modules, which include: anti-theft tracking, fire warning, power alarms and traffic violation prevention.

The NB-IoT electric bike management system is widely deployed in Zhengzhou of China’s Henan Province, with about 3 million electric bikes connected to the NB-IoT network, with theft and fire protection. NB-IoT electric bikes have become the largest-scale NB-IoT application for a single service in the world and the success of this service created a blueprint for other transportation applications. For operators, the system can reuse LTE network resources to greatly reduce deployment costs, while developing a large number of IoT users, and creating new revenue-generating services in partnership with transportation department and insurance companies. For city management authorities, the system provides a crucial tool to track and defeat theft, reduce the potential fire hazards, and achieve traffic monitoring, and improve urban traffic capacity. For electric bike riders, it provides positioning services that increase the efficiency of riding, increases safety through fire warnings, and provides property security through anti-theft capabilities.

This award not only embodies Large-scale NB-IoT electric bike management in Zhengzhou, but also highlights Huawei NB-IoT end-to-end solution. Huawei will continue to innovate the NB-IoT solution to help operators explore the migration path of IoT services with 2G or 3G and build all business connected LTE networks. At the same time, Huawei will also continue to work closely with partners to promote the NB-IoT industry to flourish and create an intelligent world.

MWC 19 Shanghai runs from June 26 to June 28 in Shanghai, China. Huawei showcases its products and solutions at booth E10 and E70 in Hall N1 and ICA01 in Innovation City Hall N5 in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. For more information, please visit carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwcs19

Attachment

Contact: Nash Chong nash.chong@maxusglobal.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.