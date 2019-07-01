ES Design West Opens July 9 with Exhibit Floor Showcasing Companies that Span Entire Electronic System Design Ecosystem

IBM’s Q Quantum Computer a Featured Highlight

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The exhibit floor at ES Design West will be a showplace of companies that span the entire electronic system design ecosystem including IP, EDA, embedded software, design services, design infrastructure and the cloud presenting system-centric commercial solutions for complex chip design.



Plus, IBM will be in ES Design West booth #2327 with an exhibit of a life-size model of an IBM Q quantum computer, which showcases quantum computing architecture built upon decades of semiconductor industry advances. The exhibit will also include demonstrations of how the IBM Q Experience quantum cloud services platform and Qiskit, an open source quantum software framework, are used to program and experiment with real IBM Q systems. Markets that soon may claim staggering leaps from a quantum computational capacity span from automotive to medical, financial and energy.

Six “Meet the Experts” sessions in the SMART Design Pavilion located on the ES Design West exhibit floor and one session at the TechTalk Stage South acknowledge the range of commercial achievements of electronic system design.

ES Design West, a co-located event at SEMICON West, runs Tuesday through Thursday, July 9-11, at Moscone Center South Hall in San Francisco. Hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday hours are 10 a.m. though 4 p.m.

“It’s important for our EDA industry to make an effort to reach a broader audience,” says Dean Drako, president and CEO of IC Manage. “When I spoke at SEMICON Japan earlier this year, I was impressed by the audience that attended the show. It reinforced my expectation that exhibiting at ES Design West co-located at SEMICON West this year was a good decision for IC Manage.”

In addition to IC Manage, exhibitors are ANSYS, Arm, Blue Pearl, Breker Verification Systems, Cadence Design Systems, CAST, ChipEstimate, ClioSoft, Computer Products Corporation and Coventor, a LAM Research Company. Also, Dell/EMC, Empryrean Software, Mentor, a Siemens Business, Methodics, OneSpin Solutions, Real Intent, Rescale, Silvaco, SmartDV, Sourcery Ltd., and Synopsys.

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner and host of ES Design West, will be in booth #2352 with information about its charter, programs, initiatives and events, and copies of its latest newsletter.

“Delivering the broadest portfolio of silicon-proven IP and complete design solutions for advanced chip design, verification, manufacturing and test is what we do,” remarks Dave DeMaria, Synopsys’ corporate vice president, corporate marketing. “ES Design West provides an opportunity for Synopsys to showcase our advanced technologies and to connect with key leaders across the microelectronics supply chain from Silicon to Software.”

Cadence Fellow Stan Krolikoski agrees. “The inaugural ES Design West promises to be an informative event for members of the Electronics/EDA communities. The event’s program will feature a wide range of topics that are critical for the future of the industry, including the influence of machine learning and AI on EDA, silicon design in the cloud, security in advanced design, and design for low power. Sessions covering these and other critical topic will help spotlight the diverse technical challenges and solutions facing electronic design now and in the near future.”

A detailed exhibitor floor plan, program, networking and registration information can be found at the ES Design West website. Follow ES Design West on Twitter: #ESDesignWest

The HOT Party

The Heart of Technology (HOT) fundraising party debuts at ES Design West and SEMICON West Tuesday, July 9. Sponsored by Jim Hogan, it will be held at the John Colins Lounge in San Francisco from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. ES Design West and SEMICON West badge holders will be admitted with a suggested minimum tax-deductible $20 donation.

This year’s beneficiary is the SEMI Foundation supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and career awareness in high technology. All proceeds from the event will be contributed to the SEMI Foundation.

Event co-sponsors are Big Kahuna Productions , Breker, Burr & Forman, LLP , ESD Alliance, eSilicon , Harvest Management Partners, LLC , Methodics, Mod Marketing , OneSpin Solutions, Pulsic , Sage Design Automation , SEMI and Silvaco.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Association Partner representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. Visit www.esd-alliance.org to learn more.

Follow the ESD Alliance

ESD Alliance Bridging the Frontier blog

Twitter: @ESDAlliance

LinkedIn

Facebook

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Since 1970, SEMI has built connections that have helped its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. SEMI maintains offices in Bangalore, Berlin, Brussels, Grenoble, Hsinchu, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley (Milpitas, Calif.), Singapore, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.semi.org and follow SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Association Contacts

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for the ESD Alliance

Phone: 1.617.437.1822

Email: nanette@nvc.com

Michael Hall/SEMI

Phone: 1.408.943.7988

Email: mhall@semi.org







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.