Global Biopreservation Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2024 - BioLife Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, VWR International, Panasonic Corporation, and BioCision are Dominating

This report finds that the market has witnessed a healthy growth over the past few years, reaching a value of about US$ 2.8 Billion in 2018. Owing to these factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.8 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global biopreservation market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Drivers & Segments



One of the major factors driving the demand for biopreservation is the development of regenerative medicine for treating and controlling various chronic diseases such as heart failure and diabetes, and degenerative conditions affecting the nerves, bones and joints.



Apart from this, the growing prevalence of biobanking all across the world is expected to provide a thrust to the market, as biopreservation is used for conserving various bodily fluids and tissues for research purposes.



The market growth will also be influenced by the increasing R&D and healthcare spending by various countries, particularly in the developing regions of the world.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, including biopreservation equipment and biopreservation media. Currently, biopreservation equipment represents the largest segment.



The market has further been segmented by application into biobanking, therapeutic applications and drug discovery.



Region-wise, the report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has further analysed the competitive landscape of the market.



Some of the key players include BioLife Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, VWR International, Panasonic Corporation and BioCision.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biopreservation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Biopreservation Equipment

6.2 Biopreservation Media



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Therapeutic Applications

7.2 Biobank Applications

7.3 Drug Discovery Applications



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players

9.3.1 BioLife Solutions Inc.

9.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.3.3 VWR International LLC

9.3.4 Panasonic Corporation

9.3.5 BioCision LLC



