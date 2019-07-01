/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the US, is honored to be recognized among the “ 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare | 2019 ” by Becker’s Hospital Review . This is the fourth consecutive year that NAPA has earned inclusion on this prestigious annual list of healthcare organizations lauded for their exceptional workplace environments.



Becker’s Hospital Review Names North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) a Top Place to Work in Healthcare for Fourth Consecutive Year





In its 2019 Top Places to Work in Healthcare announcement, Becker’s noted that NAPA “offers clinicians competitive benefits, including a including a separate profit-sharing pool and bonus program as well as paid financial consulting services. The company also invests in professional development, offering tuition reimbursement and leadership development programs through NAPA University. In 2018, the company created a team within its human resources department focused on employee engagement and strengthening its emerging leaders offerings.”

“For clinicians, a focus on wellness is a big part of the employee value proposition. We are pleased that in naming NAPA as a Top Place to Work in Healthcare, Becker’s has recognized NAPA’s initiatives to support our team members as their work/life needs change over time,” said Kristine Meade , NAPA Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “NAPA places a high priority on engaging with anesthesia clinicians to understand how to best nurture their passions and prevent burnout at different stages in their careers. Being an employer of choice requires a strong commitment to our employees’ total health and wellness, so that our clinicians can deliver the best patient care.”

John F. Di Capua MD , CEO of NAPA, said, “We are grateful to Becker’s for acknowledging our efforts to make NAPA the employer of choice for anesthesiologists, CRNAs, and healthcare business leaders for four years in a row. As a clinician-led company focused on quality, safety, improving patient experiences and adding value for our healthcare partners, NAPA works every day to create a workplace culture that embodies our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Respect, and Inspired Leadership. At NAPA, every voice is valued and every clinical and corporate member of our team contributes to our mission to always do what’s right for the patient. We take pride in offering an industry-leading array of benefits, programs, and innovative tools to support professional and personal growth, and creating meaningful opportunities for outstanding anesthesia clinicians.”

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. In three decades, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving more than 1.2 million patients annually in more than 300 healthcare locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

Media Contact:

Nayeem Sayed

North American Partners in Anesthesia

P: (516) 945-3176

E: NSayed@NAPAanesthesia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe72c391-1b87-49b0-a456-cc50d44aa0ad



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.